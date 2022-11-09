The African National Congress (ANC) wants media houses to pay to report from the party’s 55th national conference

The ruling party believes that it is only fair for media houses to meet it halfway by paying to access to the conference

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said everyone should be accommodated and that the charges would not be “enormous”

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) wants media houses to fork out cash to report from the party’s 55th national conference in December.

The ruling party believes it is only fair for media houses to meet it halfway by paying for access to the conference.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party would discuss its plans with advertising divisions in media houses across the country. He said broadcast media houses would have to pay more than print publications.

Mabe said that everyone should be accommodated to cover the conference. He added that the charges would not be “enormous”.

Meanwhile, the party said measures had been put in place to ensure votes are not bought ahead of the conference. EWN reported that the ANC does not want members to have an advantage because of money.

The ruling party’s elective conference will take place from Friday, 16 December, to Tuesday, 20 December, in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Citizens react to the ANC:

@Pearl_Ndlazi said:

“There’s nothing left to steal.”

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

“Everything in the ANC revolves around money, branches are bought using donors’ funds, and media must buy space.”

@tsavungwani posted:

“A broke and broken party trying to survive.”

@CosmoLivesHere wrote:

“So, no media coverage for them.”

@LubaLegend added:

“The ANC is now a content creator charging the media for posting Ads on their platform.”

Lindiwe Sisulu says ANC’s obsession with money diminishes female leader’s election prospects

Briefly News also reported Minister of Tourism and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu complained that the African National Congress’ obsession with money put female leaders at a disadvantage.

The National Executive Committee member claimed that ANC members with access to more money had a better chance of winning top ANC positions.

Sisulu, who is vying for the position of ANC president, unpacked the importance of women being in leadership roles in the build-up to the ruling party’s national elective conference in December.

