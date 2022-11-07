Tourism minister and National Executive Committee member Lindiwe Sisulu criticised the role money plays in the African National Congress

The presidential hopeful claimed that money-driven elections put the female leader at a disadvantage as they don't have access to as must money as their counterparts

Sisulu called for the reform of the ANC's electoral process to remove the element of money that is corrupting the party

PRETORIA - Minister of Tourism and ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu complained that the African National Congress' obsession with money put female leaders at a disadvantage.

The National Executive Committee member claimed that ANC members with access to more money had a better chance of winning top ANC positions.

Sisulu, who is vying for the position of ANC president, unpacked the importance of women being in leadership roles in the build-up to the ruling party's national elective conference in December.

Speaking to 702, Sisulu said that the element of money was destroying the quality of the ANC and what the party represented. The tourism minister added that the money element had to be eradicated from the party.

Sisulu said the use of money within the party was irregular, especially in an organisation with a history as a liberation movement. The minister called for electoral reform within the ANC to safeguard the party's future, TimesLIVE reported.

Speaking on the current branch nominations, the NEC member said she hoped the selection of candidates was not financially motivated. Sisulu added that the party should reevaluate how nominees standing for elections fund their campaigns.

The minister's calls to reevaluate the role money plays in the ANC comes after former president Jacob Zuma accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of buying the presidency during the 2017 elective conference.

South Africans react to Sisulu's comments about money in the ANC

South Africans think Sisulu's comments are nothing but hot air.

Below are some comments:

@TsiripaM claiming:

"Sisulu will go mad shame."

@OtlileMakena commented:

"Not enough budget steal and silly "projects" and imbizos to do at Tourism. Now the tired princess can't fund her ANC presidential campaign."

KebalepileKhula added:

"I think some of these aspirant ANC leadership contenders are just blowing hot air when it comes to using of money in campaigns."

