Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma set the record straight about her political aspirations

The Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister said her ex-husband, former president Jacob Zuma had nothing to do with her bid for ANC president

Dlamini-Zuma slammed the media for being sexist for constantly associating her political career with Zuma

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma set the record straight on her bid for president of the ruling party.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said her presidential aspirations have nothing to do with her ex-husband, former president Jacob Zuma. Image: Dursun Aydemir & MIKE HUTCHINGS

Source: Getty Images

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister slammed speculation that her contestation for the role was a front for her ex-husband, former president Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Dlamini-Zuma was asked about vying for president for the sake of Zuma during an appearance on National TV. The Cogta minister took great expectation to the question adding that the speculation was sexist and that a man would never be subjected to such.

The ANC presidential hopeful detailed how her political journey began when she was a student activist in the SA Student Organisation, where she rose to become deputy president eventually.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini-Zuma added that she became a member of the ANC before she married the former president and slammed the media for consistently attaching her political aspirations to Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma's said:

“I started this journey long before I got married and I’m not going to be told by the media that I must stop because I was once married to somebody who is now a former president."

This is the Cogta minister's second time contesting for the top position in the ANC. Dlamini-Zuma campaigned against President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2017 elective conference in Nasrec.

Speaking on her current campaign, Dlamini-Zuma said she was in it to win the presidency this time. The confident minister claimed she would be the ruling party's next president, claiming no one enters into a race to lose, IOL reported.

Dlamini-Zuma will contest alongside Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Deputy President David Mabuza and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's statements

South Africans are on the fence. Some believe she has a point, while others claim her surname is marred.

Below are some reactions:

@qhayoume commented:

"She's got a point."

@Boy82Big2 claimed:

"The surname is associated with corruption."

TonyMfariwapiki pointed out:

"He literally announced her candidacy"

@pchauke32 stated:

"The media owe her an apology. She is a leader in her own right with very strong struggle credentials."

@TheOneEL added:

"I agree. No need to go that low to show that NDZ should exit public life quietly but quickly."

Politics Jacob Zuma called on ANC delegates to push back against step aside rule and other leadership decisions

In another story, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zum called on African National Congress (ANC) delegates to fight against some of the decisions made by the party's leadership, particularly the step-aside rule.

Zuma gave the call to action while speaking to ANC supporters during a branch visit in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday, 6 November. The former president was delivering a memorial lecture honouring anti-apartheid politician Oliver Thambo.

Zuma claimed that certain decisions taken by the party's leadership do not make sense, like removing NEC members from the national disciplinary committee and replacing them with non-NEC members. Zuma said he hoped the decisions would be addressed during the forthcoming national elective conference, EWN reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News