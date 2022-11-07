Former president Jacob Zuma had a lot of advice for African National Congress delegates during a branch visit in Umlazi

Zuma told the delegates to oppose certain decisions made by the party's leadership during the upcoming national elective conference in December

The former president also urged benches to send delegates who would demand accountability from leadership to the conference

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zum called on African National Congress (ANC) delegates to fight against some of the decisions made by the party's leadership, particularly the step-aside rule.

Source: Getty Images

Zuma gave the call to action while speaking to ANC supporters during a branch visit in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday, 6 November. The former president was delivering a memorial lecture honouring anti-apartheid politician Oliver Thambo.

Zuma claimed that certain decisions taken by the party's leadership do not make sense, like removing NEC members from the national disciplinary committee and replacing them with non-NEC members. Zuma said he hoped the decisions would be addressed during the forthcoming national elective conference, EWN reported.

The former president added that the elective conference should address the ruling party's problems. Zuma also called on branches to send delegates that will demand more accountability from the leaders of the ANC.

Zuma took the opportunity to criticise the number of party leaders contesting for the position of party president, claiming that it weakens the ANC and threatens the party's existence, SABC News reported.

South Africans weigh in on Jacob Zuma's call to action

Citizens think the former president is being hypocritical in his calls for accountability.

Here are some comments:

@Nonhlanhla1161 claimed:

"He is supposed to be in jail."

@Rikesh_I_am commented:

"The corrupt pot and kettle race... Speaking of accountability like they know what it means."

@godfrey_nthako added:

"He's right however, he's also to blame."

@Kathy57231586 said:

"We now need to be liberated from ANC! And form a proper working thinking honest caring doing capable intelligent govt!"

@20ArtisticMinds stated:

"Ai, that one is killing the ANC."

