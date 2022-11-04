Lindiwe Sisulu has called for the reassessment of the African National Congress' step-aside rule

The step-aside rule states that any ANC member facing criminal charges must step away from party activities until the matter is resolved

The tourism minister claimed the rule doesn't take into account how long corruption and fraud cases take to investigate

PRETORIA - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the African National Congress' (ANC) step-aside rule should be placed under review on Friday, 4 November.

The ruling party has a code of conduct that states any members facing criminal charges should step back from ANC activities and not stand for any elections.

Sisulu claimed that even though the rule was set to rid the party of corruption, the way it is currently applied doesn't consider how long it takes for some cases to be concluded.

The minister added that some cases take up to five years to be resolved, claiming that the ANC shouldn't infringe on anybody's right to stand or be part of the party, EWN reported.

This came from a leader who claimed she wanted a clean government. According to The Citizen, Sisulu explained her criteria for electing a party president, claiming she was looking for an individual with a track record of honesty. Taking a sideswipe at the Phala Phala burglary scandal, Sisulu said the party didn't want another Phala Phala situation.

Lindiwe Sisulu is in the running to be elected as ANC president alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zweli Mhkiza, Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu.

South Africa reacts to Lindiwe Sisulu's request

@Leonard32148308 commented:

"Oh please! Her intentions are not what they seem at all! Mark my words"

@sechabachippa speculated:

"She's just trying to appeal to the RET gang so they can vote her in as ANC president."

@davidson_home pointed out

"It’s perfect if everyone adhered to it."

@pete_psych added:

"Because there are hardly any clean hands left...everyone is tainted by theft, corruption and fraud."

@leona_kleynhans asked

"Can anyone say when the tourism minister last said anything about tourism?"

@SACountryweLOVE claimed:

"Rubbish"

Lindiwe Sisulu “uncomfortable” with step aside rule’s selective application, says Cyril Ramaphosa must go

In other news, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu believes President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside amid the Phala Phala saga. The tourism minister said the matter would be on the agenda of the party's next NEC meeting.

Sisulu spoke during a SABC interview when she touched on the scandal. Ramaphosa is believed to have allegedly covered up the robbery of millions of US dollars on his Limpopo farm.

