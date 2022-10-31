African National Congress (ANC) member Lindiwe Sisulu believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside

The minister believes that the ruling party's step aside rule is being selectively applied and said it makes her uncomfortable

Sisulu said she was unsure if she would serve in Ramaphosa's cabinet should he be re-elected at the ANC's conference

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside amid the Phala Phala saga. The tourism minister said the matter would be on the agenda of the party's next NEC meeting.

Lindiwe Sisulu believes that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa should step aside. Image: Gulshan Khan & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Sisulu spoke during a SABC interview when she touched on the scandal. Ramaphosa is believed to have allegedly covered up the robbery of millions of US dollars on his Limpopo farm.

The minister said a discussion about the president's possible step aside should be held and that the rule is being selectively applied. She said the application of the rule makes her "uncomfortable".

Sisulu proposed that members facing serious allegations should step aside before the ANC's national elective conference in December. She said she is certain nothing illegal occurred at Ramaphosa's farm, but the allegations are not fair to the party and the president.

During the interview, the minister also said that people elected to contest the party's election should have a track record of honesty. She said that the country was "dying for a clean government."

Sisulu said she does not want another "Phala Phala" situation, which has unravelled the ANC's attempt to change its tainted perception. According to The Citizen, the minister added that she was unsure if she would serve in Ramaphosa's cabinet should he be re-elected in December.

Citizens react to Sisulu's remarks:

@BigSexyWenu said:

"Hehehe this will backfire on her; they will drop files about her alleged shenanigans when she was in charge of water affairs."

@Ofhanij_majusto commented:

"I now know that barbie something something grew up in ukhongolose and is in the NEC but she doesn't understand the step aside rule because hers is aboutt the president's position which she feels her family is owed by the ANC. You only step aside if you're charged or convicted."

@Richard_Spoor added:

"The princess has a plan to undermine the ANC."

Ramaphosa's administration is no different from the apartheid government, activist accuses

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Apartheid and human right activist Reverend Allan Boesak has made some damning allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Boesak claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government was just like the administration of apartheid president PW Botha.

Boesak's accusations were spurred by his and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's experience of being barred from visiting convicted fraudster John Block on Tuesday, 18 October.

Source: Briefly News