The presidency has finally responded to Arthur Fraser's damning new Phala Phala allegations

President Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president would not entertain speculation

This comes after Fraser accused Benjani Chauke, Ramaphosa's adviser, of being involved in the Phala Phala scandal

PRETORIA - The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa says it will not entertain the fresh allegation made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

The presidency said it would not entertain Former spy boss Arthur Fraser's new allegations around the Phala Phala saga. Image: @Diegochuene & Thierry Monasse

President Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president would rather focus his attention on cooperating with law enforcement agencies investigating the scandal.

This comes after Fraser implicated Ramaphosa's adviser Benjani Chauke in the Phala Phala money laundering scandal.

According to Fraser, Chauke is the one who smuggled large sums of US currency into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala residence by concealing it in the infamous couches with the help of Major General Wally Rhoode.

The former spy boss made the damning accusation in a letter to the Hawks, guiding their investigation into the Phala Phala saga, News24 reported.

Magwenya added that the presidency also called for anyone with evidence to come forward as the matter was still under investigation.

The spokesperson said Ramamphosa's office would also refrain from commenting on the alleged suspension of presidential protection services head Rhoode.

According to TimeLIVE, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa, has requested that parliament's section 89 panel investigate the allegation Fraser made in his letter.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's refusal to comment

Some South Africans thinkRamaphosa's silence speaks volumes, while others agree that Fraser's accusations are merely speculation.

Here are some comments:

Mandy Nompumelelo Mlilo agreed:

"Indeed that statement is riddled with rumours and innuendo. The statement is just nothing but a whole narration of a hogwash story based on complete fabrication and hearsay."

Prince Mahlangu commented:

"Their refusal to comment is in fact, a comment. It's clear they don't have answers to counter what Fraser is bringing up".

Tokelo Mofokeng added:

"Why waste time and answer allegations? I read the statement Fraser used information that will be hard to prove in a court of law."

Maryna Claassen said:

"Zuma and Frasier are in the same WhatsApp group! "

Dibongz J Japhta speculated:

"It's not going to end well with Author Fraser. "

Phala Phala scandal: Suspension looming for Ramaphosa’s security boss over “off-the-books” investigation

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's head of protection, Major General Wally Rhoode's head, may be on the chopping block for the Phala Phala burglary.

The head of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) could be suspended for his role in the aftermath of the theft of R10.5 million from the president's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Rhoode has been under internal investigation since September of this year and has been asked to respond to three charges and provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

