STELLENBOSCH - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela expressed gratitude over being allowed to serve the people of South Africa.

Thuli Madonsela thanked President Ramaphosa for acknowledging her instrumental role in uncovering state capture. Image: Pete Marovich & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Madonsela's humble vote of thanks comes after Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa singled out the former public protector for her contribution to establishing the State Capture Commision.

In reality, the state capture inquiry would not have happened were it not for Madonsela's infamous "State of Capture" report that blew the lid open on the scandal in 2018.

The former public protector took to social media to thank Ramaphosa for his special mention.

Ramapshosa added that Madonsela's unwavering investigation set the wheels in motion for the unearthing of corruption, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's special mention Of Thuli Madonsela

South Africans are torn on whether Prof. Madonsela deserved a special mention in Ramaphosa's address.

Here are some comments:

@AllanTennant3 stated:

"You deserved the mention as your work was critical in highlighting state capture. Thanks for everything, Thuli, and God bless."

@MrDitsi added:

"You're grateful a criminal mentioned you? Smh."

@Refilwe52761857 commented:

"Highly appreciated, Prof, and God bless you, ma'am. "

@SihleWasembo claimed:

"Wrong, you've been of great service to the imperialists and their agenda."

State capture: President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has entered a new era of corruption fighting

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country feedback on the implementation of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report on Sunday, 23 October.

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa had entered a new chapter of fighting corruption by implementing the recommendations in the State Capture report.

During his speech, Ramaphosa thanked whistleblowers for coming forward and providing the commission with evidence, reports News24.

