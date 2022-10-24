President Cyril Ramaphosa is optimistic about fighting corruption in the country following his latest announcement on state capture

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During his speech on Sunday, 23 October, Ramaphosa stated that over 1000 entities were embroiled in state capture

South Africans have raised their frustrations about state capture and say they want to see people get arrested for their involvement in state capture

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country feedback on the implementation of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report on Sunday, 23 October.

President Cyril Raamaphosa has thanked whistleblowers for presenting evidence at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Image: Janine Schmitz

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa had entered a new chapter of fighting corruption by implementing the recommendations in the State Capture report.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

During his speech, Ramaphosa thanked whistleblowers for coming forward and providing the commission with evidence, reports News24.

The president noted that around 1 044 entities were linked to state capture, and R2.9 billion in stolen funds have been recovered so far, adding that the South Africa Tax Revenue Service (SARS) managed to collect R4 billion in unpaid taxes in the previous year.

Ramaphosa added that the government would implement the commission's recommendations regarding the country's troubled intelligence sectors. He also stated that the government would consider establishing a commission to look into Prasa.

The president also stated that a "Public Procurement Bill" addressing many of the commission's recommendations will be completed by March 2023, reports ECR.

@markiemark191 said:

"Please list how many successful prosecutions to date."

@adriansolomons said:

"Talk to me again when you put someone in jail, otherwise save your breath."

@sekaba_maake said:

"RUBBISH who still believe in this state capture. He must just resign!"

@LittleMzMercy said:

"Show us proof, or it didn’t happen."

@BrasollyBrasol1 said:

"The president wants to fight corruption, but the BOSASA donation is sealed."

@treehugger_7704 said:

"Where are the mass arrests, not just a few token ones to appease the public."

Ramaphosa lays out action plan to implement the advice of the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a detailed report on how the government will implement the state capture report to fight corruption.

Speaking during an address to the nation on Sunday evening, 23 October, the president said South Africa is looking at the measures to eradicate corruption within various sectors.

Mail & Guardian notes that President Ramaphosa said the Investigating Directorate would now be a permanent arm of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The address follows the handing over of a 76-page report to parliament outlining the cabinet's response to Zondo's recommendations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News