South African President Cyril Ramaphosa laid out the action plan to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said with the state capture, the country is moving in the right direction in terms of fighting corruption

The president also lauded the whistleblowers, journalists and researchers who played a pivotal role in ensuring that the commission gets the necessary information

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a detailed report on how the government will implement the state capture report to fight corruption.

Ramaphosa has laid out the action plan that the government will take to curb corruption. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during a State of The Nation Address on Sunday evening, the president said South Africa is looking at the measures to eradicate corruption within various sectors of the public and private sectors.

According to News24, a total of 1 044 entities and 595 individuals were involved in the state capture, which led to the recovery of R2.9 billion. He also revealed that SARS collected R4 billion in unpaid taxes thanks to the investigations.

Mail & Guardian notes that President Ramaphosa said the Investigating Directorate would now be a permanent arm of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The address follows the handing over of a 76-page report to parliament outlining the cabinet’s response to Zondo’s recommendations. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Few people could have imagined the depths to which our country would be dragged by greed, selfishness and abuse of power. Few people could have imagined that from among the leadership of our public institutions, from within our business circles, from among our public representatives and public servants would emerge a network of criminal intent.”

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke encourages journalists to keep revealing government corruption

In other news, Briefly News reported that former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke encouraged media professionals to continue the fight to uncover corruption in government. He gave his speech at the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) fundraising gala on 21 October.

The dinner was held to commemorate the 45th "Black Wednesday" anniversary. Moseke celebrated brave reporters worldwide who put their lives at risk by exposing corruption and covering stories in war zones, reported SABC News.

South Africa has faced many challenges in the past decade, such as the plague of corruption and state coffers looted. The country also faced a global pandemic, riots and key government buildings set on fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News