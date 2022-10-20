The Electoral Amendment Bill was adopted after most members of Parliament (MP) voted in favour of it

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the bill had received much criticism which is based on a misunderstanding

The Electoral Amendment Bill was adopted after 232 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 98 voted against it

CAPE TOWN - The controversial Electoral Amendment Bill has been adopted after most Members of Parliament (MP) voted in favour of it at the National Assembly on Thursday, 20 October.

More than 200 MPs have voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

The vote was held following a debate over the bill by various political parties. Civil society groups believe the bill will affect the voting process in the country.

The minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, said the bill had received much criticism based on a misunderstanding of the Constitutional Court judgment. He welcomed participation from civil society.

According to News24, he said it was incorrect that the court ordered a change broader than simply allowing independent candidates.

Following the debate, Motsoaledi said the parties that do not support the bill do it for their own reasons. He said the ConCourt did not rule on whether there should be a constituency-based system.

According to SABC News, 232 MPs voted in favour of the bill, and 98 voted against it. The bill will be sent to the National Assembly.

Citizens react to the bill:

Felix Banda said:

“The beginning of the change on a rainbow platform. Good one MPs.”

Mvuyelwa Nkaule commented:

“This bill is for their own benefit.”

Kamo Jeremy posted:

“Step in the right direction, we salute you National Assembly.”

Mphazima Sthembiso wrote:

“Only ANC members voted in favour it is clear that this bill will benefit them.”

DA’s ambitious 5-point plan will prepare SA for stable coalitions ahead of 2024 elections, party claims

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported The Democratic Alliance (DA) is proposing the introduction of legislation as a means to stabilise coalitions.

The main opposition party aims to sensitise Parliament to the possibility of a coalition at the national level. This forms part of the DA legislative agenda in the run-up to the 2024 national elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is confident that the era of single-party dominance is ending, and the country needs to be prepared for coalition politics, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News