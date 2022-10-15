President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen Mosotho Moepya to chair the Independent Electoral Commision effective immediately

Moepya will be heading the commission after Glen Mashinini, who ended his duties earlier this year

South Africans believe this a strategic move by the president to put key figures in place to secure his re-election

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mosotho Moepya was appointed as the new IEC chair. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Getty and @RantsSouth

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - Mosotho Moepya has been named as the new chair of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by Cyril Ramaphosa with immediate effect. He will be taking over from Glen Mashinini, whose tenure came to an end in April.

According to Times Live, Vincent Magwenya, who is the president's spokesperson, said that Moepya has sufficient experience and knowledge to head the IEC.

Since 1998, he has held several leadership positions in the commission and has been serving since 2018 as a permanent member of the electoral commision.

Moepya's appointment is in line with the terms of Section 8(1) of the Electoral Commission Act, 1996, reported IOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans weighed in on social media on the president's recent appointment. Read some of the comments below:

@TshepoN90447081 posted:

"He's putting his friends in positions now, I guess I'd do the same if I had a big company like RSA."

@samaboya wrote:

"ANC is going to win elections if other political parties fold arms and watch Ramaphosa do as he pleases. Whoever is trusted by Ramaphosa can't be trusted by the public."

@KingRagnar2406 asked:

"So at the December congress of the ANC, the voting process will be done by the same person appointed with immediate effect by a contestant of the same congress? uSilili is covering all bases?"

@DanielladuPles5 asked:

"How is the president allowed to elect the chairperson? Surely this should be a democratic process?"

@BlackOrpheusAmi added:

"Another ANC-appointed cadre. And everyone expects and trusts there will be free and fair elections. Are you for real?"

Political organisations declare funding to IEC, DA gets donations worth R15m while ANC receives R10m

Briefly News reported that donations that were declared worth R27 million were given to four political parties in the first quarter of the financial year, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). It released a statement on Tuesday, 30 August.

The Democratic Alliance received more than R15 million, followed by the African National Congress, which was given R10 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News