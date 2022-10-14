A woman was arrested for embezzling millions of rands from the school she worked for in Limpopo

The Hawks in Limpopo charged her with a case of fraud, and she was released on bail by the Groblersdal Magistrate Court

South Africans are worried about the growing trend of corruption in the country, even with normal citizens

A woman was arrested for defrauding the school she worked at for millions. Image: @SAPoliceService/ Twitter and Andrew Brookes/Getty

LIMPOPO - The Hawks arrested a 65-year-old woman in Limpopo for reportedly defrauding the Groblersdal Academy of R3.6 million.

On Wednesday, Jacoba Johanna Kitshoff was charged with fraud and appeared at the Groblersal Magistrate Court.

According to News 24, Kitshoff allegedly transferred R3.6 million to her bank account after accessing the school's bank account after working hours, said Captain Matimba Maluleke, spokesperson of Limpopo Hawks. He said

"The school discovered the alleged embezzlement of funds and reported the matter to the Hawks. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused had actually lost all that money through an investment scam."

Kitshoff was released on R 6 000 bond, and the case will resume on 18 November 2022.

@LesleyNyakura said:

"The New Dawn has now made all of us criminals to the point that they can no longer hide their white privilege. Everything has gone to the dogs."

@vukeyasb stated:

"She will be asked to go home and pay back the money like her sister in Free State who stole R1.7 million."

@Freethinkingmo1 mentioned:

"Corrupt, they must throw away the key, taking poor children's resources."

@mpiyakhe8 commented:

"Let’s just accept that SA is a country of thieves and pass a law like Mobutu to say they should not steal too much. There are thieves everywhere in this country"

@misumuzi_4 asked:

"Another white woman stealing millions of rands? What’s up?"

