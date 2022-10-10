Another criminal case has been lodged against President Cyril Ramaphosa for an alleged theft of an energy plan

A businessman has opened a case for the theft of intellectual property in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 28 September

The Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said believes that the investigation should run its course

JOHANNESBURG - A businessman opened a case of theft against President Cyril Ramaphosa and claimed that his proposed energy plan was stolen and used without his involvement.

CEO of Rubbytad Group Reuben Sekwele claims that he presented his plan to the president and was allegedly used as part of the national energy plan. His company is an independent power producer.

Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a criminal case was opened at the Booysens police station in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 28 September, IOL reported. Sekwele claims that he personally delivered his business plan to Ramaphosa in 2018.

The businessman said he is “prepared for the war” and added he knows that the president will “unleash snipers” following the case for the theft of intellectual property.

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa’s office would let the police investigation run its course.

The theft case follows the Phala Phala scandal in which the president faces allegations of money laundering, kidnapping, corruption, and the alleged cover-up of a burglary at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

South Africans react to the allegations:

@SelbyNhleko said:

“The one he presented to us as Eskom’s recovery kanti he stole it.”

@Mzobanzi_N21 commented:

“Ramaphosa is a mess this country doesn’t need such a disgraceful team leader I don’t see anything good in this face.”

@errolbsk added:

“They can open 200 cases; the man won’t be removed and will win in December. Simple.”

