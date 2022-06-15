Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser made serious and damning allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a 12-page statement, the former head of the state agency details the president's attempt to cover up a crime. The president maintains his innocence and has volunteered to work alongside authorities to uncover the truth behind "Farmgate".

Crime, corruption and cover-ups. The image of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been forever tainted by the criminal allegations levelled against him by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser.

The president, who vowed to turn the tide against corruption, is being asked to step aside from his position. Many South Africans called for Ramaphosa’s removal before the allegations emerged and they believe he has failed to deliver on his promises. The claims have rocked the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of committing several crimes by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser. Image: Getty image & @PresidencyZA

The leader of the nation is accused of kidnapping, bribery, money laundering and concealing a crime. Briefly News takes an in-depth look at the allegations surrounding the president.

Plot to steal millions

The former spy boss revealed in his 12-page statement that Ramaphosa’s domestic worker allegedly discovered a large sum of cash hidden in the house and plotted to have it stolen.

Fraser said $4 million (R63 million) was taken unlawfully by five men who were allegedly contacted by the domestic worker, Eyewitness News reported.

Money hidden in furniture

Fraser claimed that large undisclosed sums of money in foreign currency had been hidden away in furniture in the Phala Phala main farmhouse.

He said the mere fact that Ramaphosa had undisclosed amounts of dollars in his residence should be proof of money laundering. However, the president claimed the money was far less than what was said to have been taken during the robbery.

Ramaphosa’s office claimed that the stolen proceeds were from the sale of cattle.

Kidnapping of suspects

According to the statement, rather than reporting the theft to the police, Ramaphosa allegedly informed the head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode.

Fraser claimed that Rhoode and his team, consisting of former SAPS members and members of the crime intelligence office, interrogated the suspects at the farm. The former spy chief claimed that their actions amounted to kidnapping as the suspects were denied their freedom.

Criminals paid off

In an attempt to conceal the theft of undeclared cash, Ramaphosa allegedly paid the criminals to keep quiet about the incident at his farm.

Fraser said the president concealed the crime from the SAPS and South African Revenue Service and paid the culprits for their silence. He claims the suspects were paid R150 000 in cash, according to The Citizen.

Cover-up of criminality

The presidency claims that Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation, adding that Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigating the theft.

