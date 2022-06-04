President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had as much as R1.2 billion hidden away at his Bela-Bela farm in Limpopo

A break-in allegedly took place back in February 2020 and criminals made off with an estimate $80 million

The matter was never allegedly reported to the police and the president used his Presidential Protection Unit to recover the cash

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had huge amounts of cash hidden under mattresses and couches at his Bela-Bela farm in Limpopo.

The only reason the estimated $80 million (R1.2 billion) was discovered was when thieves, who plotted with the domestic worker made off with the cash in 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had over a billion rand hidden under mattresses and couches on his Bela-Bela farm. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The plot thickens, Ramaphosa allegedly failed to report the matter to the police and instead paid the suspects R150 000 to keep quiet after they were caught.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa liaised with his head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, without involving the police to catch the criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A local farmer helped Rhoode with the investigation to track the thieves. Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya confirmed that a break-in had taken place at the farm.

All of this came to light when former State Security Agency and Correctional Services director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the president and accused Ramaphosa of being involved with money laundering and kidnapping.

The Citizen has reported that the Democratic Alliance has written to SARS and requested that an investigation be launched into the alleged funds on Ramaphosa's farm.

"Then step aside": Ramaphosa denies Fraser's allegations, SA seeks more answers

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphossa has responded to the allegations made by the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser about covering up a serious crime.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa says there are no merits to the charges Fraser wants to bring against him. The President's office noted that Ramaphosa was made aware of the allegations against him through the media.

In a series of tweets, the Presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on the Ramaphosa's property in Limpopo as Fraser stated, however, he was at African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

Source: Briefly News