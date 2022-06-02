The Office of the Presidency has issued a statement in the relation to the allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser recently alleged that Ramaphosa tried to cover up a serious crime

Some South Africans feel like they now have more questions than answers, while others feel the President should step aside

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphossa has responded to the allegations made by the former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser about covering up a serious crime.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, Ramaphosa says there are no merits to the charges Fraser wants to bring against him. The President's office noted that Ramaphosa was made aware of the allegations against him through the media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he was not in the country when a robbery took place at one of his properties. Image: GCIS/Flickr

In a series of tweets, the Presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place on the Ramaphosa's property in Limpopo as Fraser stated, however, he was at African Union Summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

The Presidency added that the matter was reported to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.

Ramaphosa added that he is willing to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigations into the matter continue. The Presidency also highlighted that Ramphosa is committed to fighting against crime and corruption in the country.

Fraser released a statement on Wednesday night and alleged that Ramaphosa had tried to conceal what happened on his farm in 2020 and paid off the criminals, according to News24.

South Africans raise questions

Heading online, South Africans shared their thoughts on the allegations levelled against Ramphosa. Some people are wondering why the country is only hearing about the robbery now, while others want the president to step aside while investigations continue.

Here are some comments:

@CecilBandile said:

"Thank you, Mr President. You can then step aside while you comply with the law."

@ArthurBuxz said:

"Why not use the President's personal Twitter account instead of the government's account?"

@Mavovo2019 said:

"How much was stolen, Mr President? Was it in cash? If so,why is so much money kept under the mattress? How much belongs to SARS?"

@JuztizeMaluleke said:

"I wonder how long South Africans will learn, there’s ANC confidence coming in December, and all of a sudden there’s a case against the contestant. I would like to accept that those who believe this kind of allegation does it deliberately to advance their own interests."

