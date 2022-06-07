President Cyril Ramaphosa voluntarily agreed to approach the Integrity Commission to clear his name of any wrongdoings

The African National Congress' National Working Committee has welcomed and commended its president's decision

Earlier, Ramaphosa said he has never stolen money from taxpayers or anyone while addressing members of the ruling party

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to approach the Integrity Commission after allegations emerged about him trying to conceal a robbery that occurred at his Phala Phala Farm in 2020.

The leader of the African National Congress (ANC) maintains that he is innocent and has voluntarily opted to clear his name through the ruling party’s Integrity Commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa volunteered to approach the ANC integrity commission. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser opened a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and accused him of trying to cover up the multi-million-dollar theft from the police. The robbery at his farm is under investigation. According to SABC News, the ANC National Working Committee has welcomed and commended Ramaphosa’s decision.

A complaint of money laundering, kidnapping, and corruption against Ramaphosa was opened last week.

The Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen believes that the way the president handled the allegations was appalling. During an interview with eNCA, Steenhuisen called for Ramaphosa to tell the country where and who the money came from, how long it was at his house and if the South African Revenue Services and the South African Reserve Bank processes were followed. He added that the president has a greater obligation to come clean on the matter.

SA reacts to Integrity Commission plan

South Africans want the matter to be investigated independently and call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down:

@Lushi1976 said:

“We don't care about the integrity commission we are not ANC members. Police must investigate and NPA must charge if necessary. Sars must investigate as well.”

@Kwenamole1 commented:

“But he should "step aside" so that the internal investigation can take place.”

@KorhamaSA posted:

“You can’t have integrity & ANC in the same sentence.”

@Vusi197 wrote:

“The integrity committee will then absolve the criminality that happened there. Money laundering, kidnapping, avoiding Sars returns, keeping a lot of money in a private property whether he did take part or not it doesn't mean criminality happened on his property! Integrity committee?”

@Indepentdepend1 posted:

“Once a criminal case is opened, you can’t be cleared by the useless internal party committee.”

L.J. Mamashila added:

“He should just step aside until he's proven innocent. You can't come with laws and expect others to obey them while you don't obey them.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has never stolen any money while addressing ANC conference

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the allegations levelled against him by former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser at the African National Congress’ Limpopo conference on Sunday 5 June.

While addressing members of the ruling party he said he has never stolen money from taxpayers or anyone. The president has been accused of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

