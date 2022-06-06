President Cyril Ramaphosa said he has never stolen money from taxpayers or anyone while addressing the ANC conference

The former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser has accused to the president of several criminal issues

Ramaphosa claimed that he was never involved in any criminal conduct and pledged his full cooperation with any investigation

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the allegations levelled against him by former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser at the African National Congress’ Limpopo conference on Sunday 5 June.

While addressing members of the ruling party he said he has never stolen money from taxpayers or anyone. The president has been accused of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claims that he has never stolen anyone's money while addressing an ANC conference. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

After a robbery of a large sum of money that allegedly occurred at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo. According to Eyewitness News, the conference was Ramaphosa’s first public address since the criminal complaint was laid against him.

"I have never stolen money from anywhere whether its taxpayers, be it from anyone. I have never done so and will never do so. I have never stolen money from our taxpayers. My integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so,” said Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he remains fully focused on the tasks that he has been given by the people of the country. Ramaphosa claimed that he was never involved in any criminal conduct and pledged his full cooperation with any form of investigation, according to TimesLIVE.

He added that as a farmer, he buys and sells animals which is sometimes done through cash transfers. Ramaphosa said it was a “clear business transaction” and that he has never stolen money from anywhere.

SA not having it

Social media users reacted to Ramaphosa’s comments with mixed views over the alleged theft at his farm:

Gerald Bestenbier said:

“Okay, ANC never ever steal anything. We believe you comrade, wink wink, nudge nudge.”

Willem Scheepers wrote:

“Interesting how the same people who say Zuma is innocent until a court finds him guilty, are now convicting Ramaphosa without a trial.”

Skhumbuzo Ray G Nkabinde commented:

“It's not about where the money coming from. It is a crime to keep substantial money in hard cash without reporting it to the bank or SABR. More offence if that money is a foreign currency.”

Victor Vee posted:

“Nothing new here politicians are always in denial and I didn't expect him to accept. it is what it is no one is accountable in government they are above the law.”

A.k. Dawood posted:

“Biggest crook ever you mean to say he says he sold cattle for 4billion dollars that is a lie.”

Thabani Innocent added:

“No one is talking about taxpayers’ money Mr President. Ask Mr Fraser for a clarity don't mix issues.”

Bantu Holomisa calls for parliament to investigate Ramaphosa’s farm robbery, says it is “greatly destructive

zIn a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Leader of United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should go on sabbatical leave while parliament investigates the robbery at his farm.

Holomisa wrote to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and said the allegations are “greatly destructive” especially since Ramaphosa has acted as the champion of good governance.

Source: Briefly News