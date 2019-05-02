Imbewu cast: A-Z exhaustive list with actors' pictures 2022
Imbewu The Seed has been a killer drama series for over four years. South Africa's e.tv first sired this series on 16th April 2018. Imbewu cast members attract millions of viewers and high ratings through creative plots wrapped with exciting twists and turns. The soapie centres on family and cultural problems that divide people.
Most of Imbewu The Seed cast members have established Mzansi actors. Knowing who plays which character, differentiating the main and recurring cast, and reading the monthly Imbewu Teasers make it easy for a new viewer to follow the show's storyline.
Imbewu cast members
Imbewu airs on weekdays on e.tv and eExtra at 21h30 and 10h15, respectively. The series is produced by Grapevine Productions and distributed by e.tv. It has 5 seasons (1044 episodes as of 15th April 2022). Check out this comprehensive list of Imbewu actors and their ages:
1. Brenda Mhlongo
- Real name: Brenda Mhlongo
- Born: 14th August 1980
- Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Priscilla Madonsela Bhengu ("Kamadonsela")
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Brenda was born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. She is an actress, singer, and dancer. The actress is married to Edmund Mhlongo, and they have three children named Zama, Snikiwe, and Nethezeko.
Besides acting in Imbewu as Phakade's wife (Priscilla Madonsela), she also featured in other TV shows, including The Queen Season 1 & 3 as Zodwa, Uzalo Season 1 as Buhle, Generations: The Legacy as Nandi Mabaso.
2. Brightness Zulu
- Real name: Brightness Zulu
- Born: 16th April 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Celiwe
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Brightness is an actress, MC, and singer. She was born in Umlazi, Durban KwaZulu Natal, and was among the youngest Imbewu cast members when joining the series. The actress played a recurring role (Bhengu family's maid named Celiwe) in the first two seasons before becoming a main character in subsequent seasons.
3. Busisiwe Shezi
- Real name: Busisiwe Shezi
- Born: 1st September 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Sebenzile Madonsela
- Season: 3 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Busisiwe Shezi was a Joyous Celebration choir member from 2018 to 2019 and has acted on Imbewu since 2020. Some of her Christian tracks while in the choir are I Wanna Thank You, I'm In Love With You, and Qhubekela Ekijuleni. In addition, Busisiwe often posts her son on her Instagram page.
4. Jailoshini Naidoo
- Real name: Jailoshini Naidoo
- Born: 16th April 1977
- Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nirupa Rampersad
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Jailoshini Naidoo was born and raised in Durban, South Africa. She acts as the wife of Pranav Rampersad (played by Koobeshen Naidoo) on Imbewu. Koobeshen and Jailoshini are not a couple in real life but attended the same university. You can also watch the actress on Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, Strike Back, The Eastern Bride, and other films.
5. Kajal Maharaj
- Real name: Kajal Maharaj
- Born: 18th August 1984
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Shria Rampersad
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
The actress is Nirupa and Pravan's daughter in Imbewu. Kajal was born in Durban, KwaZulu Natal. Besides acting, she is also a model and entrepreneur. The star won Miss India KZN (2004), Miss International Tourism pageants, the Face of India Bollywood SA, and Miss Congeniality. Kajal and her husband have two sons.
6. Kay Sibiya
- Real name: Kay Sibiya
- Born: 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Role: Nkululeko Bhengu
- Season: 4 & 5
- Years active: 2021 - Present
The actor/TV presenter hails from KwaZulu Natal. He joined the Imbewu cast in 2021 as a recurring actor before replacing actor Nkanyiso Mchunu who left in January 2022. Kay has also featured in other shows, including The Queen Season 1, 2, & 5 as Kwanele and Uzalo Season 1, 3, & 3 as Ayanda Mdletshe. Kay has two children, Mia-Mia and Doxa Kion Zesimdumise.
7. Koobeshen Naidoo
- Real name: Koobeshen Naidoo
- Born: 1st March 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Pranav Rampersad
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - 2022
The Imbewu actor also played the role of Elvis in Keeping Up with the Kandasamys. It is one of the best Mzansi movies. Koobeshen and his wife have been married for over 30 years, and they have three adult children, Dheyanka (daughter), Yuvaan (son), and Nashka (son).
8. Leleti Khumalo
- Real name: Kay Sibiya
- Born: 30th March 1970
- Age: 52 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nokubonga "MaZulu" Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - 2022
Leleti Khumalo is globally known as Sarafina. She hails from KwaMashu and developed vitiligo at the age of 19. The actress received a 1988 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
Besides the 1992 Sarafina movie, Leteti has featured in many films, including Hotel Rwanda (2004) and Invictus (2009). In addition, she has been starring in Imbewu as MaZulu Bhengu since its inception in 20018.
Leleti was married to Mbongeni Ngema from 1992 to 2005. The actress later got married to Skhuthazo Winston Khanyile in 2012. The couple's twins are called Ulwenzile and Yamukelani.
9. Lusanda Mbane
- Real name: Lusanda Mbane
- Born: 16th May 1979
- Age: 42 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Makhosazana Langa
- Season: 4 & 5
- Years active: 2021 - Present
Lusanda Mbane is one of the best Imbewu actors. She is also a radio personality, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. The star owns the Zazi Zithande Zithembe clothing line.
Lusanda is also known for her outstanding performance in soapies like Scandal! Season 1 as Boniswa Langa, Sokhulu & Partners Season 3 as Nobuhle Pasha, Isibaya Season 6 & 7 as Thembi. The actress has been married to Luzuko for over 15 years, and they have two children, Liqhawe and Lihlome.
10. Nokubonga Khuzwayo
- Real name: Nokubonga Khuzwayo
- Born: 15th January 1985
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Zakithi Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
The Imbewu cast member has been playing the role of Zakithi Bhengu from season 1 to date. Nokubonga is also a singer and dancer. Nokubonga and her twin sister were born in uMlazi in KwaZulu Natal.
Before getting into acting, Nokwanda worked at a Mount Edgecombe call centre, while Nokubonga was a waitress to help their widowed mother. She singlehandedly raised them alongside their three sisters.
11. Nokwanda Khuzwayo
- Real name: Nokwanda Khuzwayo
- Born: 15th January 1985
- Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Ntombifuthi Bhengu ("Futhi")
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Nokwanda is reserved and does not like the media, unlike Nokubonga, who is outgoing and has an active social media life. However, Nokwanda does not suppress her incredible flair and acting dexterity despite her reserved nature.
Before joining Imbewu The Seed, the twins played Madiba’s Magic Song in 2003 and performed at the Grahamstown Arts Festival. They were also part of the Lion King international tour while acting in Imbewu.
12. Raphael Griffiths
- Real name: Raphael Griffiths
- Born: 3rd January 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Zithulele Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Raphael Griffiths plays the role of Zithulele Bhengu on Imbewu. He was born in Johannesburg to a half-Zambian and Zulu mother and a South African dad from Dundee, KZN. Raphael was a guest on The Comedy Central Roast in 2014 and featured in Muvhango Season 1 as Vusi Mukwevho.
13. Sandile Dlamini
- Real name: Sandile Dlamini
- Born: 26th September 1966
- Age: 55 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Phakade Bhengu ("Shongololo")
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Fans love calling him Sandile Dlamini Shongololo. The actor rose to prominence in 2015 after featuring in The Bush Knife. In Imbewu, he is among the Bhengu brothers protecting the family secret. Dlamini's wife and children keep a low profile.
14. Thembi Mtshali
- Real name: Thembi Mtshali-Jones
- Born: 7th November 1949
- Age: 72 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: MaNdlovu Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Thembi Mtshali is among the longest-serving cast of Imbewu. She is also a singer, playwright, and former teacher. Thembi must share her secret for ageing like fine wine because she looks way younger than her age.
One of her many achievements was working on a soundtrack to the Story of an African Farm film in 2004, which won the SAMA Award. The star also received the Living Legend Award from the City of Durban.
Mtshali was born in Ulundi in Durban. She was an art teacher at Gallaudet University in Washington DC and the University of Louisville between 1998 to 2004. Mtshali had a daughter named Phumzile from her first marriage. She later got married to Emrys Jones in 1999. Emrys died from a heart attack in 2016.
15. Vuyokazi Tshona
- Real name: Vuyokazi Tshona
- Born: 27th August 1992
- Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Buhle Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
The actress/farmer and her twin sister, Vuyelwa, were born in Eastern Cape. They graced the Lion King tour with twins Nokwanda and Nokubonga Khuzwayo.
She joined the Imbewu cast in 2018 with the Khuzwayo twins. Vuyokazi played a recurring character in Season 1 before the producers changed it to a main role in subsequent productions.
16. Vuyisela Cawe
- Real name: Vuyisela Cawe
- Born: 1st August 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nokuzola Ndamase Bhengu ("Zola")
- Season: 2 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Vuyisela Cawe is a model and actress. She plays the role of Nokuzola Bhengu in Imbewu. It was a recurrent role in 2019 but was upgraded to a main character after the second season.
Vuyisela was born in Gqeberha but lives in Johannesburg. The actress has also appeared in Generations: The Legacy, Rhythm City, The Great Mistake, etc.
Imbewu actors playing supporting roles
Unlike other shows that frequently change actors for recurrent characters, this series has maintained most of its recurring actors since 2018. Imbewu actors playing supporting roles in 2022 are:
1. Anathi Gabeni
- Real name: Anathi Gabeni
- Born: 20th July 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Lindo
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Anathi Gabeni has been playing a recurring role on Imbewu The Seed since 2018. She was born in eThekwini in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She discovered she was gay at age 9 and has faced many stereotypes surrounding homosexuality. The actress was born male but is not attracted to females. He is also a model, dancer, make-up artist, voice-over artist, and writer.
2. Kaylin Soobraminia
- Real name: Kaylin Soobraminia
- Born: 17th September 2000
- Age: 21 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Thu Sheleni
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Kaylin Soobraminia joined the Imbewu while still a teenager. The young man is a favourite of many teens and youths. He was born in eNanda but lives in Durban, KZN. Kaylin's mother and younger brother lived in an RDP house located in a crime-infested area. His dream of becoming a soccer player changed when he met Duma Ndlovu, Imbewu's creator.
3. Mduduzi Nombela
- Real name: Mduduzi Nombela
- Born: 21st March 1976
- Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Phunyuka Khanyile
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Mduduzi Nombela played a recurring character in Imbewu Season 1, which became a main role in the 3rd and 4th seasons. The actor is back to a recurring role in season five.
Mduduzi hails from the uMlazai township in KZN. The actor featured in a film called The Road Less Cycled (2020).
4. Mishka Gouden
- Real name: Mishka Gouden
- Born: 8th March 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Mira Rampersad
- Season: 3 to 5
- Years active: 2020 - Present
Mishka Gouden joined the series in the 3rd season as Mira Rampersad. She still plays the same role in 2022. The actress is also a former Radio jockey at Lotus FM radio, which operates under SABC. She was once a victim of defamation after an explicit video was leaked.
The leaked tape was her ex-boyfriend's plan to kill her career. Mishka was born in Durban, and she is also a dancer, choreographer and singer. She featured in Keeping Up with the Kandasamys with two other Imbewu cast members.
5. Ntokozo Mzulwini
- Real name: Ntokozo Mzulwini
- Born: 19th January 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Lindiwe Msweli
- Season: 2 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - Present
Ntokozo has been performing the role of Lindiwe Msweli since Imbewu's inception. Lindiwe has lots of drama with her baby daddy and is trying a short at content creation to make quick money. Ntokozo is also a dancer, singer and writer. She hails from Durban and keeps her love and family lives private.
Imbewu actors who left the series
Although the new Imbewu actors are talented, viewers also miss those who left. Mzansi would love to see the new and old actors performing together, but some circumstances are beyond the production executives. Here are Imbewu characters who quit the show and their reasons:
1. Fundiswa Zwane
- Real name: Fundiswa Zwane
- Born: 6th June 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Priscilla Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 3
- Years active: 2018 - 2020
Fundiswa joined Imbewu cast in 2018 as Priscilla “KaMadonsela” Bhengu and left in 2020. Brenda Mhlongo replaced her. Isolezwe reported that the show's producers fired her after demanding a pay rise.
2. Gugulethu Mzobe
- Real name: Gugulethu Mzobe
- Born: 8th February 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nomusa
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - 2022
Gugulethu Mzobe left Imbewu this year for Mvuhango, where she plays the role of RoseMary. She joined Imbewu in 2018 when it was debuting. The actress and her spouse, photographer Otshepeng Riele, have two kids.
3. Jack Devnarain
- Real name: Jack Devnarain
- Born: 9th February 1971
- Age: 51 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Sunil Maharaj
- Season: 1 to 5
- Years active: 2018 - 2019
Jack Devnarain is an award-winning actor. He has featured in The Ghost and the Darkness, Mayfair, Isidingo and more telenovelas. The actor made his debut on Imbewu in 2018 after playing on Isidingo for 15 years.
Devnarain has not appeared on Imbewu since 2020. The reasons for his absence are unknown to the public. The actor is married and has two children.
4. Muzi Mthabela
- Real name: Muzi Mthabela
- Born: 2nd April 1977
- Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Menzi Vilakazi
- Season: 3 & 4
- Years active: 2020 - 2021
Muzi left Imbewu's cast in 2021 to spend time with his family since he only met them once or twice a month. The actor was shooting the series in Durban while his family stayed in Johannesburg. The actor played the role of Menzi Vilakazi in seasons 3 and 4.
5. Mandisa Vilakazi
- Real name: Mandisa Vilakazi
- Born: 19th September 1999
- Age: 22 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nomusa Mkhize
- Season: 2
- Years active: 2019
Mandisa Vilakazi is also among the youngest Imbewu cast members. One of her best past works was Liyana on the SABC1's Uzalo soapie. The actress secured her second leading role in the SABC1's Hush Money drama this year.
6. Nkanyiso Mchunu
- Real name: Nkanyiso Mchunu
- Born: 14th July 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nkululeko
- Season: 2 to 5
- Years active: 2019 - January 2022
Nkanyiso left Imbewu cast in January 2022 following a disagreement with GrapeVine Productions. He complained about being overworked and demanded more money since he played a lead character. The actor joined the series in 2019 as Nkululeko, a troubled and mysterious stranger fleeing his dangerous past life.
7. Nonsindiso Gcaba
- Real name: Nonsindiso Gcaba
- Born: 27th July 1991
- Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Zethu Khanyile
- Season: 3 & 4
- Years active: 2020 - 2021
Nonsindiso Gcaba joined the series in 2020 and left in 2021. In the series, Zethu had a promising future as a medical doctor but committed suicide because of depression after her baby daddy abandoned her.
8. Nqobile Ndlovu
- Real name: Nqobile Ndlovu
- Born: 11th January 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Khanyo Bhengu
- Season: 1, 2, & 3
- Years active: 2018 - 2020
Nqobile's most significant role on TV came in 2018 when she began acting as Khanyo Bhengu on this e.tv hit drama series. Sunday World reported that Nqobile left the show in 2020 after disagreeing with Imbewu's producers over money issues.
9. Phindile Gwala-Ngandu
- Real name: Phindile Gwala-Ngandu
- Born: December 1986
- Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Fikile
- Season: 3 & 4
- Years active: 2020 - 2021
The former Muvhango actress joined Imbewu in 2020 as Fikile. Reports alleged that the show's producers let her go in 2021 due to weak acting skills. The soapie’s publicist refuted the claims by revealing that Phindile left Imbewu to pursue other interests.
10. Sindisiwe Zonda
- Real name: Sindisiwe Zonda
- Born: 4th December 1990s
- Age: 25 - 32 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Sibongile Mseleku
- Season: 1 to 3
- Years active: 2018 - 2021
Sindisiwe Zonda has always been passionate about storytelling. She, therefore, tells stories through acting. The actress was part of the Rhythm City Talent Search contest before landing a role in Imbewu in 2018. She left the series in 2020.
11. Tony Kgoroge
- Real name: Tony Kgoroge
- Born: 21st April 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Zimele Ngcolisi Bhengu
- Season: 1 to 3
- Years active: 2018 - 2020
Kgoroge allegedly had a salary disagreement with Imbewu's management which made them remove his character from the show. Nevertheless, Tony is still among the best actors in South Africa. He featured as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He married Sthandiwe Kgoroge in 2002, and they have three children.
12. Xolani Lammeck Mfeka
- Real name: Xolani Lammeck Mfeka
- Born: 14th November 1991
- Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)
- Role: Nganono Bhengu
- Season: 1 & 2
- Years active: 2018 - 2019
Xolani is an actor, musician and rapper. He has played minor roles in Imbewu, Zabalaza, Generations The Legacy, and Gauteng Maboneng. Xolani believed he lost his spot in Imbewu due to creative differences. He also felt that his character would have gained more fans if the producers had given him more freedom to interpret the role.
The Imbewu cast is a rare blend of artistic talent and experience. Duma Ndlovu (creator), Carol Shore (writer), and Anant Singh & Leleti Khumalo (executive producers) must also be acknowledged for making this show a masterpiece.
