Imbewu cast: A-Z exhaustive list with actors' pictures 2022

Imbewu The Seed has been a killer drama series for over four years. South Africa's e.tv first sired this series on 16th April 2018. Imbewu cast members attract millions of viewers and high ratings through creative plots wrapped with exciting twists and turns. The soapie centres on family and cultural problems that divide people.

Imbewu cast members in 2022.

Source: UGC

Most of Imbewu The Seed cast members have established Mzansi actors. Knowing who plays which character, differentiating the main and recurring cast, and reading the monthly Imbewu Teasers make it easy for a new viewer to follow the show's storyline.

Imbewu cast members

Imbewu airs on weekdays on e.tv and eExtra at 21h30 and 10h15, respectively. The series is produced by Grapevine Productions and distributed by e.tv. It has 5 seasons (1044 episodes as of 15th April 2022). Check out this comprehensive list of Imbewu actors and their ages:

1. Brenda Mhlongo

Brenda Mhlongo standing in front of a white car.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Brenda Mhlongo

Brenda Mhlongo Born: 14th August 1980

14th August 1980 Age: 41 years (as of May 2022)

41 years (as of May 2022) Role: Priscilla Madonsela Bhengu ("Kamadonsela")

Priscilla Madonsela Bhengu ("Kamadonsela") Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Brenda was born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal. She is an actress, singer, and dancer. The actress is married to Edmund Mhlongo, and they have three children named Zama, Snikiwe, and Nethezeko.

Besides acting in Imbewu as Phakade's wife (Priscilla Madonsela), she also featured in other TV shows, including The Queen Season 1 & 3 as Zodwa, Uzalo Season 1 as Buhle, Generations: The Legacy as Nandi Mabaso.

2. Brightness Zulu

Brightness Zulu sitting on a bench.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Brightness Zulu

Brightness Zulu Born: 16th April 1997

16th April 1997 Age: 25 years (as of May 2022)

25 years (as of May 2022) Role: Celiwe

Celiwe Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Brightness is an actress, MC, and singer. She was born in Umlazi, Durban KwaZulu Natal, and was among the youngest Imbewu cast members when joining the series. The actress played a recurring role (Bhengu family's maid named Celiwe) in the first two seasons before becoming a main character in subsequent seasons.

3. Busisiwe Shezi

Busisiwe Shezi in a white top and black coat.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Busisiwe Shezi

Busisiwe Shezi Born: 1st September 1985

1st September 1985 Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Role: Sebenzile Madonsela

Sebenzile Madonsela Season: 3 to 5

3 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Busisiwe Shezi was a Joyous Celebration choir member from 2018 to 2019 and has acted on Imbewu since 2020. Some of her Christian tracks while in the choir are I Wanna Thank You, I'm In Love With You, and Qhubekela Ekijuleni. In addition, Busisiwe often posts her son on her Instagram page.

4. Jailoshini Naidoo

Jailoshini Naidoo wearing an Indian saree.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Jailoshini Naidoo

Jailoshini Naidoo Born: 16th April 1977

16th April 1977 Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)

45 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nirupa Rampersad

Nirupa Rampersad Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Jailoshini Naidoo was born and raised in Durban, South Africa. She acts as the wife of Pranav Rampersad (played by Koobeshen Naidoo) on Imbewu. Koobeshen and Jailoshini are not a couple in real life but attended the same university. You can also watch the actress on Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, Strike Back, The Eastern Bride, and other films.

5. Kajal Maharaj

Kajal Maharaj standing on the pavement.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Kajal Maharaj

Kajal Maharaj Born: 18th August 1984

18th August 1984 Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Role: Shria Rampersad

Shria Rampersad Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

The actress is Nirupa and Pravan's daughter in Imbewu. Kajal was born in Durban, KwaZulu Natal. Besides acting, she is also a model and entrepreneur. The star won Miss India KZN (2004), Miss International Tourism pageants, the Face of India Bollywood SA, and Miss Congeniality. Kajal and her husband have two sons.

6. Kay Sibiya

Kay Sibiya holding a glass of wine.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Kay Sibiya

Kay Sibiya Born: 1988

1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Role: Nkululeko Bhengu

Nkululeko Bhengu Season: 4 & 5

4 & 5 Years active: 2021 - Present

The actor/TV presenter hails from KwaZulu Natal. He joined the Imbewu cast in 2021 as a recurring actor before replacing actor Nkanyiso Mchunu who left in January 2022. Kay has also featured in other shows, including The Queen Season 1, 2, & 5 as Kwanele and Uzalo Season 1, 3, & 3 as Ayanda Mdletshe. Kay has two children, Mia-Mia and Doxa Kion Zesimdumise.

7. Koobeshen Naidoo

Koobeshen Naidoo wearing a blue suit, white shirt, and a matching tie.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Koobeshen Naidoo

Koobeshen Naidoo Born: 1st March 1965

1st March 1965 Age: 57 years (as of May 2022)

57 years (as of May 2022) Role: Pranav Rampersad

Pranav Rampersad Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - 2022

The Imbewu actor also played the role of Elvis in Keeping Up with the Kandasamys. It is one of the best Mzansi movies. Koobeshen and his wife have been married for over 30 years, and they have three adult children, Dheyanka (daughter), Yuvaan (son), and Nashka (son).

8. Leleti Khumalo

Leleti Khumalo in a black top.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Kay Sibiya

Kay Sibiya Born: 30th March 1970

30th March 1970 Age: 52 years (as of May 2022)

52 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nokubonga "MaZulu" Bhengu

Nokubonga "MaZulu" Bhengu Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - 2022

Leleti Khumalo is globally known as Sarafina. She hails from KwaMashu and developed vitiligo at the age of 19. The actress received a 1988 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Besides the 1992 Sarafina movie, Leteti has featured in many films, including Hotel Rwanda (2004) and Invictus (2009). In addition, she has been starring in Imbewu as MaZulu Bhengu since its inception in 20018.

Leleti was married to Mbongeni Ngema from 1992 to 2005. The actress later got married to Skhuthazo Winston Khanyile in 2012. The couple's twins are called Ulwenzile and Yamukelani.

9. Lusanda Mbane

Lusanda Mbane in a green hoodie from her clothing line.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Lusanda Mbane

Lusanda Mbane Born: 16th May 1979

16th May 1979 Age: 42 years (as of May 2022)

42 years (as of May 2022) Role: Makhosazana Langa

Makhosazana Langa Season: 4 & 5

4 & 5 Years active: 2021 - Present

Lusanda Mbane is one of the best Imbewu actors. She is also a radio personality, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. The star owns the Zazi Zithande Zithembe clothing line.

Lusanda is also known for her outstanding performance in soapies like Scandal! Season 1 as Boniswa Langa, Sokhulu & Partners Season 3 as Nobuhle Pasha, Isibaya Season 6 & 7 as Thembi. The actress has been married to Luzuko for over 15 years, and they have two children, Liqhawe and Lihlome.

10. Nokubonga Khuzwayo

Nokubonga looks nice with a short haircut.

Real name: Nokubonga Khuzwayo

Nokubonga Khuzwayo Born: 15th January 1985

15th January 1985 Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Role: Zakithi Bhengu

Zakithi Bhengu Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

The Imbewu cast member has been playing the role of Zakithi Bhengu from season 1 to date. Nokubonga is also a singer and dancer. Nokubonga and her twin sister were born in uMlazi in KwaZulu Natal.

Before getting into acting, Nokwanda worked at a Mount Edgecombe call centre, while Nokubonga was a waitress to help their widowed mother. She singlehandedly raised them alongside their three sisters.

11. Nokwanda Khuzwayo

The Khuzwayo twins, Nokwanda (R) and Nokubonga (L), standing close to each other.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Nokwanda Khuzwayo

Nokwanda Khuzwayo Born: 15th January 1985

15th January 1985 Age: 37 years (as of May 2022)

37 years (as of May 2022) Role: Ntombifuthi Bhengu ("Futhi")

Ntombifuthi Bhengu ("Futhi") Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Nokwanda is reserved and does not like the media, unlike Nokubonga, who is outgoing and has an active social media life. However, Nokwanda does not suppress her incredible flair and acting dexterity despite her reserved nature.

Before joining Imbewu The Seed, the twins played Madiba’s Magic Song in 2003 and performed at the Grahamstown Arts Festival. They were also part of the Lion King international tour while acting in Imbewu.

12. Raphael Griffiths

Raphael Griffiths looks great in official attires.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Raphael Griffiths

Raphael Griffiths Born: 3rd January 1992

3rd January 1992 Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Role: Zithulele Bhengu

Zithulele Bhengu Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Raphael Griffiths plays the role of Zithulele Bhengu on Imbewu. He was born in Johannesburg to a half-Zambian and Zulu mother and a South African dad from Dundee, KZN. Raphael was a guest on The Comedy Central Roast in 2014 and featured in Muvhango Season 1 as Vusi Mukwevho.

13. Sandile Dlamini

Sandile Dlamini keeps long beards as a signature look.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Sandile Dlamini

Sandile Dlamini Born: 26th September 1966

26th September 1966 Age: 55 years (as of May 2022)

55 years (as of May 2022) Role: Phakade Bhengu ("Shongololo")

Phakade Bhengu ("Shongololo") Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Fans love calling him Sandile Dlamini Shongololo. The actor rose to prominence in 2015 after featuring in The Bush Knife. In Imbewu, he is among the Bhengu brothers protecting the family secret. Dlamini's wife and children keep a low profile.

14. Thembi Mtshali

Thembi Mtshali wearing an African-print headpiece.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Thembi Mtshali-Jones Born: 7th November 1949

7th November 1949 Age: 72 years (as of May 2022)

72 years (as of May 2022) Role: MaNdlovu Bhengu

MaNdlovu Bhengu Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Thembi Mtshali is among the longest-serving cast of Imbewu. She is also a singer, playwright, and former teacher. Thembi must share her secret for ageing like fine wine because she looks way younger than her age.

One of her many achievements was working on a soundtrack to the Story of an African Farm film in 2004, which won the SAMA Award. The star also received the Living Legend Award from the City of Durban.

Mtshali was born in Ulundi in Durban. She was an art teacher at Gallaudet University in Washington DC and the University of Louisville between 1998 to 2004. Mtshali had a daughter named Phumzile from her first marriage. She later got married to Emrys Jones in 1999. Emrys died from a heart attack in 2016.

15. Vuyokazi Tshona

Vuyokazi Tshona wearing a pink top and black skirt.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Vuyokazi Tshona

Vuyokazi Tshona Born: 27th August 1992

27th August 1992 Age: 29 years (as of May 2022)

29 years (as of May 2022) Role: Buhle Bhengu

Buhle Bhengu Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

The actress/farmer and her twin sister, Vuyelwa, were born in Eastern Cape. They graced the Lion King tour with twins Nokwanda and Nokubonga Khuzwayo.

She joined the Imbewu cast in 2018 with the Khuzwayo twins. Vuyokazi played a recurring character in Season 1 before the producers changed it to a main role in subsequent productions.

16. Vuyisela Cawe

Vuyisela Cawe wearing a yellow dress and matching headpiece.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Vuyisela Cawe

Vuyisela Cawe Born: 1st August 1987

1st August 1987 Age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nokuzola Ndamase Bhengu ("Zola")

Nokuzola Ndamase Bhengu ("Zola") Season: 2 to 5

2 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Vuyisela Cawe is a model and actress. She plays the role of Nokuzola Bhengu in Imbewu. It was a recurrent role in 2019 but was upgraded to a main character after the second season.

Vuyisela was born in Gqeberha but lives in Johannesburg. The actress has also appeared in Generations: The Legacy, Rhythm City, The Great Mistake, etc.

Imbewu actors playing supporting roles

Unlike other shows that frequently change actors for recurrent characters, this series has maintained most of its recurring actors since 2018. Imbewu actors playing supporting roles in 2022 are:

1. Anathi Gabeni

Anathi Gabeni palazzo pants and a matching top.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Anathi Gabeni

Anathi Gabeni Born: 20th July 1989

20th July 1989 Age: 33 years (as of May 2022)

33 years (as of May 2022) Role: Lindo

Lindo Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Anathi Gabeni has been playing a recurring role on Imbewu The Seed since 2018. She was born in eThekwini in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She discovered she was gay at age 9 and has faced many stereotypes surrounding homosexuality. The actress was born male but is not attracted to females. He is also a model, dancer, make-up artist, voice-over artist, and writer.

2. Kaylin Soobraminia

Kaylin Soobraminia wearing a jacket.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Kaylin Soobraminia

Kaylin Soobraminia Born: 17th September 2000

17th September 2000 Age: 21 years (as of May 2022)

21 years (as of May 2022) Role: Thu Sheleni

Thu Sheleni Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Kaylin Soobraminia joined the Imbewu while still a teenager. The young man is a favourite of many teens and youths. He was born in eNanda but lives in Durban, KZN. Kaylin's mother and younger brother lived in an RDP house located in a crime-infested area. His dream of becoming a soccer player changed when he met Duma Ndlovu, Imbewu's creator.

3. Mduduzi Nombela

Nombela keeps a beard and a clean-shaved head.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Mduduzi Nombela

Mduduzi Nombela Born: 21st March 1976

21st March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)

46 years (as of May 2022) Role: Phunyuka Khanyile

Phunyuka Khanyile Years active: 2018 - Present

Mduduzi Nombela played a recurring character in Imbewu Season 1, which became a main role in the 3rd and 4th seasons. The actor is back to a recurring role in season five.

Mduduzi hails from the uMlazai township in KZN. The actor featured in a film called The Road Less Cycled (2020).

4. Mishka Gouden

Mishka Gouden wearing a blue Indian saree.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Mishka Gouden

Mishka Gouden Born: 8th March 1994

8th March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of May 2022)

28 years (as of May 2022) Role: Mira Rampersad

Mira Rampersad Season: 3 to 5

3 to 5 Years active: 2020 - Present

Mishka Gouden joined the series in the 3rd season as Mira Rampersad. She still plays the same role in 2022. The actress is also a former Radio jockey at Lotus FM radio, which operates under SABC. She was once a victim of defamation after an explicit video was leaked.

The leaked tape was her ex-boyfriend's plan to kill her career. Mishka was born in Durban, and she is also a dancer, choreographer and singer. She featured in Keeping Up with the Kandasamys with two other Imbewu cast members.

5. Ntokozo Mzulwini

Ntokozo wearing a blue romper and sneakers.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Ntokozo Mzulwini

Ntokozo Mzulwini Born: 19th January 1992

19th January 1992 Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Role: Lindiwe Msweli

Lindiwe Msweli Season: 2 to 5

2 to 5 Years active: 2018 - Present

Ntokozo has been performing the role of Lindiwe Msweli since Imbewu's inception. Lindiwe has lots of drama with her baby daddy and is trying a short at content creation to make quick money. Ntokozo is also a dancer, singer and writer. She hails from Durban and keeps her love and family lives private.

Imbewu actors who left the series

Although the new Imbewu actors are talented, viewers also miss those who left. Mzansi would love to see the new and old actors performing together, but some circumstances are beyond the production executives. Here are Imbewu characters who quit the show and their reasons:

1. Fundiswa Zwane

Fundiswa Zwane wearing a yellow dress with flowers patterns

Source: Instagram

Real name: Fundiswa Zwane

Fundiswa Zwane Born: 6th June 1985

6th June 1985 Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Role: Priscilla Bhengu

Priscilla Bhengu Season: 1 to 3

1 to 3 Years active: 2018 - 2020

Fundiswa joined Imbewu cast in 2018 as Priscilla “KaMadonsela” Bhengu and left in 2020. Brenda Mhlongo replaced her. Isolezwe reported that the show's producers fired her after demanding a pay rise.

2. Gugulethu Mzobe

Gugulethu wearing an orange scarf.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Gugulethu Mzobe

Gugulethu Mzobe Born: 8th February 1990

8th February 1990 Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nomusa

Nomusa Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - 2022

Gugulethu Mzobe left Imbewu this year for Mvuhango, where she plays the role of RoseMary. She joined Imbewu in 2018 when it was debuting. The actress and her spouse, photographer Otshepeng Riele, have two kids.

3. Jack Devnarain

Devnarain wearing a black coat and shirt.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Jack Devnarain

Jack Devnarain Born: 9th February 1971

9th February 1971 Age: 51 years (as of May 2022)

51 years (as of May 2022) Role: Sunil Maharaj

Sunil Maharaj Season: 1 to 5

1 to 5 Years active: 2018 - 2019

Jack Devnarain is an award-winning actor. He has featured in The Ghost and the Darkness, Mayfair, Isidingo and more telenovelas. The actor made his debut on Imbewu in 2018 after playing on Isidingo for 15 years.

Devnarain has not appeared on Imbewu since 2020. The reasons for his absence are unknown to the public. The actor is married and has two children.

4. Muzi Mthabela

Muzi wearing a white t-shirt.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Muzi Mthabela

Muzi Mthabela Born: 2nd April 1977

2nd April 1977 Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)

45 years (as of May 2022) Role: Menzi Vilakazi

Menzi Vilakazi Season: 3 & 4

3 & 4 Years active: 2020 - 2021

Muzi left Imbewu's cast in 2021 to spend time with his family since he only met them once or twice a month. The actor was shooting the series in Durban while his family stayed in Johannesburg. The actor played the role of Menzi Vilakazi in seasons 3 and 4.

5. Mandisa Vilakazi

Mandisa wearing a wig.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Mandisa Vilakazi

Mandisa Vilakazi Born: 19th September 1999

19th September 1999 Age: 22 years (as of May 2022)

22 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nomusa Mkhize

Nomusa Mkhize Season: 2

2 Years active: 2019

Mandisa Vilakazi is also among the youngest Imbewu cast members. One of her best past works was Liyana on the SABC1's Uzalo soapie. The actress secured her second leading role in the SABC1's Hush Money drama this year.

6. Nkanyiso Mchunu

Nkanyiso wearing a black hat that matches his polo-neck top.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Nkanyiso Mchunu

Nkanyiso Mchunu Born: 14th July 1989

14th July 1989 Age: 32 years (as of May 2022)

32 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nkululeko

Nkululeko Season: 2 to 5

2 to 5 Years active: 2019 - January 2022

Nkanyiso left Imbewu cast in January 2022 following a disagreement with GrapeVine Productions. He complained about being overworked and demanded more money since he played a lead character. The actor joined the series in 2019 as Nkululeko, a troubled and mysterious stranger fleeing his dangerous past life.

7. Nonsindiso Gcaba

Nonsindiso looks good in a black top and blue palazzo pants.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Nonsindiso Gcaba

Nonsindiso Gcaba Born: 27th July 1991

27th July 1991 Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Role: Zethu Khanyile

Zethu Khanyile Season: 3 & 4

3 & 4 Years active: 2020 - 2021

Nonsindiso Gcaba joined the series in 2020 and left in 2021. In the series, Zethu had a promising future as a medical doctor but committed suicide because of depression after her baby daddy abandoned her.

8. Nqobile Ndlovu

Nqobile Ndlovu covering herself with a fluffy shawl.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Nqobile Ndlovu

Nqobile Ndlovu Born: 11th January 1994

11th January 1994 Age: 28 years (as of May 2022)

28 years (as of May 2022) Role: Khanyo Bhengu

Khanyo Bhengu Season: 1, 2, & 3

1, 2, & 3 Years active: 2018 - 2020

Nqobile's most significant role on TV came in 2018 when she began acting as Khanyo Bhengu on this e.tv hit drama series. Sunday World reported that Nqobile left the show in 2020 after disagreeing with Imbewu's producers over money issues.

9. Phindile Gwala-Ngandu

Phindile running her fingers on her curly hair.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Phindile Gwala-Ngandu

Phindile Gwala-Ngandu Born: December 1986

December 1986 Age: 35 years (as of May 2022)

35 years (as of May 2022) Role: Fikile

Fikile Season: 3 & 4

3 & 4 Years active: 2020 - 2021

The former Muvhango actress joined Imbewu in 2020 as Fikile. Reports alleged that the show's producers let her go in 2021 due to weak acting skills. The soapie’s publicist refuted the claims by revealing that Phindile left Imbewu to pursue other interests.

10. Sindisiwe Zonda

Sindisiwe wearing African print palazzo pants and a white crop top.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Sindisiwe Zonda

Sindisiwe Zonda Born: 4th December 1990s

4th December 1990s Age: 25 - 32 years (as of May 2022)

25 - 32 years (as of May 2022) Role: Sibongile Mseleku

Sibongile Mseleku Season: 1 to 3

1 to 3 Years active: 2018 - 2021

Sindisiwe Zonda has always been passionate about storytelling. She, therefore, tells stories through acting. The actress was part of the Rhythm City Talent Search contest before landing a role in Imbewu in 2018. She left the series in 2020.

11. Tony Kgoroge

Kgoroge looking good in official attires.

Source: Facebook

Real name: Tony Kgoroge

Tony Kgoroge Born: 21st April 1974

21st April 1974 Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)

48 years (as of May 2022) Role: Zimele Ngcolisi Bhengu

Zimele Ngcolisi Bhengu Season: 1 to 3

1 to 3 Years active: 2018 - 2020

Kgoroge allegedly had a salary disagreement with Imbewu's management which made them remove his character from the show. Nevertheless, Tony is still among the best actors in South Africa. He featured as Jason Tshabalala in Invictus. He married Sthandiwe Kgoroge in 2002, and they have three children.

12. Xolani Lammeck Mfeka

Xolani Mfeka holding a smartphone.

Source: Instagram

Real name: Xolani Lammeck Mfeka

Xolani Lammeck Mfeka Born: 14th November 1991

14th November 1991 Age: 30 years (as of May 2022)

30 years (as of May 2022) Role: Nganono Bhengu

Nganono Bhengu Season: 1 & 2

1 & 2 Years active: 2018 - 2019

Xolani is an actor, musician and rapper. He has played minor roles in Imbewu, Zabalaza, Generations The Legacy, and Gauteng Maboneng. Xolani believed he lost his spot in Imbewu due to creative differences. He also felt that his character would have gained more fans if the producers had given him more freedom to interpret the role.

The Imbewu cast is a rare blend of artistic talent and experience. Duma Ndlovu (creator), Carol Shore (writer), and Anant Singh & Leleti Khumalo (executive producers) must also be acknowledged for making this show a masterpiece.

