Vuyiseka Cawe's profile

Full name: Vuyiseka Cawe

Vuyiseka Cawe Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Gqeberha

Gqeberha Vuyiseka Cawe's date of birth: 1 August 1987

1 August 1987 Zodiac: Leo

Leo Vuyiseka Cawe's age: 33 in 2021

33 in 2021 Current residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Vuyiseka Cawe's husband: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Height: 1.79m

1.79m Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Duma Ndlovu Actors Academy

Occupation: Actress and Model

Actress and Model Net worth: $150 000

$150 000 Instagram: @vuyisekacawe

@vuyisekacawe Facebook: Vuyiseka Cawe

Vuyiseka Cawe Twitter: @VuyisekaCawe

Vuyiseka Cawe's family

The year 2016 was a tragic time for the Cawe family, who lost two of their matriarchs in the space of a few days. Vuyiseka's mother died suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep, leaving four children behind. Her younger siblings were due to be cared for by Vuyiseka's grandmother when she died four days later from kidney-related issues. At the turning point of her career, the young actress dropped everything to move back to Gqeberha to raise her siblings, who were 12, 15 and 18 at the time.

“Nothing brings me more joy than knowing that my siblings are safe and happy. My dreams come second...”I tried my best to make them feel like they have parents. I told myself that despite the burden of looking after my siblings I had to not only provide for them but to be their role model as well."

Since taking full responsibility for her three younger siblings, Vuyiseka has been able to return to Johannesburg to join the cast of Imbewu: The Seed. This South African celebrity still helps her three siblings with getting a university education.

The Cawe Family feud

The young actress was allegedly disowned by her aunt recently due to the adulterous "shenanigans" of her character on Imbewu. Her Christian aunt was furious with her for "embarrassing the Cawe family" by associating with such an eccentric character. Apparently, her cousins have since apologised on behalf of their mother.

“I am saddened by the fact that my character has affected my aunt and other people negatively... I am very worried about how this is affecting her health as she is very old and diabetic. Sadly, she cannot differentiate between my work and real life. I am at the same time elated by the fact that I am so believable that people cannot differentiate my tv work and my real life"

Vuyiseka Cawe's career

She caught the acting bug during her involvement in community plays in Vuyiseka Cawe's hometown, Gqeberha (formerly PE), which inspired her to relocate to Johannesburg and enrol at the Duma Ndlovu Actors Academy.

“Being at the academy opened me up to the real world of acting. I got to interact with industry giants who helped me to shape myself as an actress.”

The young performer went on to join the Themba Interactive Theatre Group before beginning her television career. The role that earned her the most recognition was the housewife, Lesterina, on The Queen. Since 2019, the South African beauty has played the character of Nokuzola Ndamase in South Africa's favourite drama, Imbewu: The Seed. Cawe believes that these roles, in particular, were a great success due to how relatable her characters and their narratives were.

“I relate to what is happening within our society. With Lesterina, husbands cheat, and you end being the woman who is the last one to know what is happening with your husband. With Nokuzola, there are a lot of women who are career-focused. ‘If a man can do it, why can’t I do it?’ is Nokuzola’s approach.”

Vuyiseka Cawe's television appearances:

The Queen

Rockville

The Gift

Muvhango

eKasi: Our Stories

Imbewu: The Seed

Generations: The Legacy

Rhythm City

The Great Mistake

The Playhouse Production of The Game

Vuyiseka Cawe's love life

Not much is known about this South African beauty's relationship status, as the young celebrity has been very private about her personal life. Even Vuyiseka Cawe's images on social media are without a hint of a secret relationship.

We will just have to be satisfied by the on-screen drama between Nokuzola and Zithulele, who recently celebrated their wedding in the traditional Zulu fashion. The wedding aired on the 1st and 2nd September 2021.

Vuyiseka Cawe has evidently not had the most effortless life, especially since she took on the responsibility of three children at the age of 28. Yet, somehow, this young talent has managed to balance her acting career with her ability to parent her siblings, and it seems nothing can stand in her way.

We look forward to seeing the drama unfold as Nokuzola (played by Vuyiseka Cawe) and Zithulele begin their married life together. Will Nokuzola's infidelity come out through the woodworks? Is a baby on the cards, and who would the father be? Watch the latest episodes of Imbewu: The Seed, weekdays on e.tv at 21h30.

