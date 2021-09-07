‘The Queen’ Loses Her Throne as Viewers Get Bored: “Wrap It Up”

Popular telenovela, The Queen, seems to be losing their viewers if the recent episodes are anything to go by

Disgruntled fans of the show have taken to social media to share that the script was getting a little dull

Many have suggested that the show should take a break for a while and find some new inspiration

Mzansi TV viewers are just not happy with the direction local telenovela The Queen is going. Many fans feel that the show needs to take a break so they can get their story together.

The script is losing ‘that thing’ and fans have taken to social media to air out their grievances. It has been a difficult time for the cast and crew of the show ever since they lost show co-creator and producer Shona Ferguson. However, the show has had to go on and the results are showing.

The disgruntled fans made the show trend on Twitter as they shared their thoughts. Check out some of the reactions below:

@kgatsibaby was pretty blunt when she said:

“Yoh I think we can all agree that #TheQueenMzansi needs to wrap it up already.”

@karabomothabeng also weighed in and commented:

“The Queen must just stop production because shame bona the ran out of script! They down bad fr.”

@puseletso_m suggested that the show take a short hiatus:

“#TheQueenMzansi feels very forced these days, we'll understand if they take a break.”

‘Gomora’ expands to larger audience, more sizzling drama for Mzansi viewers

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is loving Gomora. The show is reportedly moving to a new channel and will allow DSTv customers from more bouquets to tune in.

Mzansi entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that the show will be moving to Mzansi Wethu.

The show will begin from season 1, allowing those who have never watched it, to catch up on all the drama and action.

Mphela wrote: “TV: Gomora coming to @MzanziWethu. The @DStv’s number 1 show will now air on Mzansi Wethu from September 27th. Season 1 will air Mon - Fridays at 19h30 on the channel."

