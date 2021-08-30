‘Gomora’ Expands to Larger Audience, More Sizzling Drama for Mzansi Viewers

Popular South African telenovela, Gomora , is spreading its wings so as to become accessible to a larger audience

The show will be televised on Mzansi Wethu as well as it's usual Mzansi Magic slot, allowing for many more people to get a chance to watch it

The television newcomer has been one of DSTv's most-watched soapies and is in the top 3 of the most-watched shows on the broadcaster

Gomora fans and those who have been itching to watch the show, now have a reason to celebrate.

The show is reportedly moving to a new channel and will allow DSTv customers from more bouquets to tune in.

Mzansi entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that the show will be moving to Mzansi Wethu.

The show will begin from season 1, allowing those who have never watched it, to catch up on all the drama and action.

Mphela wrote:

“TV: Gomora coming to @MzanziWethu. The @DStv’s number 1 show will now air on Mzansi Wethu from September 27th. Season 1 will air Mon - Fridays at 19h30 on the channel. #GomoraMzanzi Season 2 latest episodes can be seen on Mzansi Magic, also at 19h30 weekdays.”

Gomora' races past 'The Queen' to become DStv number one soapie

Gomora became an instant hit as soon as it hit Mzansi screens. Briefly News reported that the newcomer quickly managed to surpass The Queen to become DStv's most watched soapie.

Gomora stars some of Mzansi's greatest acting talents, including Katlego Danke and Zolisa Xaluva.

Gomora impresses viewers with use of local music, it’s a nice touch

Furthermore, the show showcases Mzansi talent in all spheres. Briefly News reported that Gomora, has been busting some lit South African hip hop and the people are living for it.

All sorts of Mzansi artists are appreciated in the show. The likes of AKA, Da Les and Khuli Chana have all been heard on Gomora.

Using notable tracks in their show, Gomora got peeps talking on social media. Seriti Films, the production company behind the popular show, credits the artists in the show and that is just one of the things fans love most, as reported by SAHipHopMag.

