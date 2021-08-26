‘Gomora’ Impresses Viewers with Use of Local Music, It’s a Nice Touch

Gomora got the people of Mzansi talking about their use of local music in the show, they totally love it

The producers make sure to credit every artist whose music they use in the show and fans find this a notable touch

Fans took to social media to make it known that the use of local music in Gomora is one of the things they love most about the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One of Mzansi’s widely-loved drama series, Gomora, has been busting some lit South African hip hop and the people are living for it.

AKA, Da Les and Khuli Chana have all been heard on 'Gomora'. Fans love hearing local artists on the show. @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

All sorts of Mzansi artists are appreciated in the show. The likes of AKA, Da Les and Khuli Chana have all been heard on Gomora.

Using notable tracks in their show, Gomora got peeps talking on social media. Seriti Films, the production company behind the popular show, credits the artists in the show and that is just one of the things fans love most, as reported by SAHipHopMag.

One social media user, @jusgomo, made claim to the number of Khuli Chana songs the show using, suggesting Khuli ask for royalties or something, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I really hope Gomora the tTV show is paying Khuli Chana for all the music they’re using."

@TendaniSelai pointed out how lit it is that the show uses local music.

One of @__Rahima__’s favourite things about Gomora is the lit music selection. The producers have good taste.

Gomora's fans applaud Israel 'The Don' Zulu's acting skills

The viewers of Gomora took to social media to applaud Israel Zulu for his acting skills. The star plays the role of a gangster named Don in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The actor impressed the fans of the show in the latest episode of the soapie that aired on Monday, 9 August when he slapped the hell out of another gangster who had pulled a gun on him.

A tweep @Moshe_Maleka took to Twitter and shared a clip of the part that got many viewers going.

He captioned it:

"Finally The Don we ordered has arrived. Watch out!!!"

Other viewers took to @Moshe_Maleka's comment section to show Israel love and praise him for his convincing acting skills and the way he said "Watch out" before he unleashed the heavy slap. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mengy85719872 said:

"My niece heard that watch out loud and clear, l laughed at how she was laughing repeatedly saying 'Watch out'... Nna haka utlwa ya Don."

Along with a laughing emoji, @NathanMangena1 wrote:

"That 'Watch out!' was so unnecessary."

@champion_genera commented:

"Finally Don illustrates his prowess from his former gangster days and Yizo Yizo 2."

Source: Briefly.co.za