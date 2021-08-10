"Watch Out": 'Gomora's Fans Applaud Israel 'The Don' Zulu's Acting Skills

Gomora's viewers have shown appreciation to Israel Zulu's acting skills following last night's episode of the soapie

The fans were impressed by the way the actor talks and the way he convincingly portrays his character of a gangster in the telenovela

The show's viewers laughed out loud at the way Don told another gangster to "watch out" before he gave him a hot klap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The viewers of Gomora have taken to social media to applaud Israel Zulu for his acting skills. The star plays the role of a gangster named Don in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The actor impressed the fans of the show in the latest episode of the soapie that aired on Monday night, 9 August when he slapped the hell out of another gangster who had pulled a gun on him.

'Gomora's fans applauded Israel 'The Don' Zulu's acting skills. Image: Israel Makoe

Source: Facebook

A tweep @Moshe_Maleka took to Twitter and shared a clip of the part that got many viewers going. He captioned it:

"Finally The Don we ordered has arrived. Watch out!!!"

Other viewers took to @Moshe_Maleka's comment section to to show Israel love and praise him for his convincing acting skills and the way he said "watch out" before he unleashed the heavy slap. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mengy85719872 said:

"My niece heard that watch out loud and clear, l laughed at how she was laughing repeatedly saying 'watch out'... Nna haka utlwa ya Don."

Along with a laughing emoji, @NathanMangena1 wrote:

"That 'watch out!' was so unnecessary."

@champion_genera commented:

"Finally Don illustrates his prowess from his former gangster days and Yizo Yizo 2."

@hodmudau added:

"After that clap, I waited for that signature 'futseeek' but it never came. I will continue waiting."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Gomora's Sicelo Buthelezi says it's a dream come true to act alongside Israel Zulu

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Sicelo Buthelezi shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Zulu has finally come true.

Sicelo and Israel share the same set on Gomora. Israel is Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel plays the role of The Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but now he is back in their lives. The Royalty Soapie Awards winner took to Twitter and shared a snap of himself with Israel.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za