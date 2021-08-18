'House of Zwide' Reaches Massive Milestone: Show Now Has More Viewers Than 'Imbewu'

House of Zwide only started airing on e.tv in July this year but it now has more viewers than Imbewu

The telenovela is now the second most watched soapie on the channel with a total of 4.24 million viewers

According to the latest statistics, Scandal! is still the most watched soapie on e.tv with 5.23 million viewers

House of Zwide is one of the most-watched shows on e.tv. The soapie only premiered on 19 July but it has managed to surpass Imbewu's viewership on the channel.

The recent data released by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa shows that the new telenovela is a hit among e.tv viewers. It currently occupies the number two spot of the most watched shows on the channel.

'House of Zwide' has reached a massive milestone. Image: @winnie_ntshaba

Veteran actors such as Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba and former Uzalo star Khaya 'GC' Dladla portray leading roles in the new soapie.

SowetanLIVE reports that 4.24 million people have watched the show since it started airing in July. Imbewu only managed to pull in 3.89 million viewers, according to the latest data.

According to ZAlebs, the publication reported that Scandal! is still the leading soapie on e.tv with a total of 5.23 million viewers.

Khaya Dladla explains why he accepted a new role in 'House of Zwide'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla has revealed some of the reasons he decided to join new show, House of Zwide. The star, popularly known as GC - a role he plays in Uzalo - has opened up about his decision to accept the role in the upcoming e.tv telenovela.

According to ZAlebs, the star sat down with Isolezwe recently and chatted about his decision to join the e.tv show. According to the publication, Khaya said the new show offered him a long-term contract.

GC said another reason is that both the shows are filmed in different cities. He expressed that he could not manage the conflict which could have taken place. The bubbly media personality revealed that he has shot a lot of scenes with Uzalo which have not been aired yet.

Khaya Dladla's role in 'Uzalo' put on ice again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Dladla's role in Uzalo has been put on ice once again. The actor returned to the popular SABC 1 telenovela a few weeks ago to continue playing his role of GC.

It has been reported that the bubbly media personality has been told by the show's producers to take a break from filming. The producers reportedly told him they'll contact him when they need him again.

