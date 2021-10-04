Hawu: ATM Also Drops Kuli Roberts as She Gets Suspended as Lifestyle Editor

The ATM has dropped media personality Kuli Roberts a few days after the party announced she'll represent them in the local government elections

Party leader Mzwanele Manyi had revealed that the actress would be a councillor candidate for the party in ward 65, Tshwane

The party changed its tune and announced that she's no longer part of their election plans after Sunday World suspended her as its lifestyle editor

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has surprisingly dropped Kuli Roberts. The political party had announced a few days ago that the media personality had joined the party as a councillor candidate for ward 65 in Tshwane.

The ATM has dropped Kuli Roberts as its councillor candidate in Tshwane. Image: @kuliroberts

Source: Instagram

The party's leader Mzwanele Manyi shook the timeline when he revealed that the actress has stepped down due to "confidential circumstances". Manyi shared the news after Sunday World also suspended Kuli as its lifestyle editor, according to TshisaLIVE.

Manyi took to Twitter to share a statement from the party confirming that Kuli Roberts will no longer represent the party in the upcoming local government elections.

Tweeps took to Manyi's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his statement. Check out some of their comments below:

Thuso1Africa said:

"But she just joined the party like 2 days ago."

@HonourableHloni commented:

"You pulled a Des Van Rooyen on Kuli???"

@nakana_arnold wrote:

"A few days ago you said she joined the winning team. Now she is no longer a member."

@KhutsoRebel said:

"She was parachuted, the ground forces revolted."

@zandy_thabethe added:

"They bullied her to quit. I respect people on this app."

