Out With the Old: Khaya Dladla Explains Why He Ditched Uzalo for House of Zwide

Uzalo star Khaya Dladla has explained why he accepted a new role in House of Zwide, an upcoming e.tv telenovela

The media personality revealed that he signed a long-term contract with the new show because he doesn't know where he stands with Uzalo

The bubbly star also shared that he has filmed a lot of scenes for Uzalo have not been aired yet

Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla has revealed some of the reasons he decided to join new show, House of Zwide. The star, popularly known as GC - a role he plays in Uzalo, has opened up about his decision to accept the role in the upcoming e.tv telenovela.

According to ZAlebs, the star sat down with Isolezwe recently and chatted about his decision to join the e.tv show. According to the publication, Khaya said the new show offered him a long-term contract.

GC said another reason is that both the shows are filmed in different cities. He expressed that he could not manage the conflict which could have taken place.

The bubbly media personality revealed that he has shot a lot of scenes with Uzalo which have not been aired yet

Khaya Dladla's role in 'Uzalo' put on ice again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Dladla's role in Uzalo has been put on ice once again. The actor returned to the popular SABC 1 telenovela a few weeks ago to continue playing his role of GC.

It has been reported that the bubbly media personality has been told by the show's producers to take a break from filming. The producers reportedly told him they'll contact him when they need him again.

Khaya only returned to the soapie in March this year to boost viewership ratings. OkMzansi reported that sources revealed that Khaya's return was mixed with mixed emotions and the majority of fans got annoyed by his storyline soon after. According to the Daily Sun, viewers then questioned why the character was brought back.

