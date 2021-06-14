Khaya Dladla Is Out of 'Uzalo' Again Following His Recent Return to the Show

Khaya Dladla has reportedly been told by producers of Uzalo to take a break as they'll call him when they need him

The actor plays the role of GC in the popular telenovela and he returned to the show a few weeks ago to continue portraying the colourful character

Khaya and other talented thespians, such as Nokuthula Mabika and TK Dlamini, returned to the show recently to help it boost its viewership ratings

Khaya Dladla's role in Uzalo has been put on ice once again. The actor returned to the popular SABC 1 telenovela a few weeks ago to continue playing his role of GC.

It has been reported that the bubbly media personality has been told by the show's producers to take a break from filming. The producers reportedly told him they'll contact him when they need him again.

Khaya Dladla is out of 'uzalo' again following the star's recent return to the show. Image: @khaya_dladla

Khaya only returned to the soapie in March this year to boost viewership ratings. OkMzansi reports that sources revealed that Khaya's return was mixed with mixed emotions and the majority of fans got annoyed by his storyline soon after.

According to the Daily Sun, viewers then questioned why the character was brought back. The publication added that the writers and producers of the epic show were expected to meet this Monday for a storyline writing workshop.

"Maybe things will change during the workshop... but GC adds spice to Uzalo. We hope that producers bring him back."

Nokuthula Mabika returns to Uzalo

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nokuthula Mabika is one of the talented actors who have returned to Uzalo to boost the show's ratings. The actress is back to play the role of Thobile in the telenovela.

The stunner, TK Dlamini and Khaya Dladla have already appeared on the show and their fans have taken to different social media platforms to share their thoughts on their return.

Nokuthula also took to Instagram recently to share that she's back on the popular SA show. She captioned her post:

"We are BACK!! cant wait for you guys to see what's coming @khaya_dladla @tk_dlaminii @naymaps."

Nokuthula told Briefly News that she wasn't nervous at all to return to the show to continue playing the highly-acclaimed role of Thobile.

