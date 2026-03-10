A KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman sparked a massive debate online after revealing the monthly cost of running her household

In a video shared on TikTok creator shared that her home maintenance alone reaches nearly R50K every month, without other necessities

Social media users were shocked to hear of the huge amount just for the upkeep of her home, while others were motivated to work harder

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A hard-working woman gave a rough breakdown of the cost of running her house. Image: Nqobile MaPhakathi Mseleku

Source: Facebook

A local woman shared a glimpse into the high-end expenses of a luxurious lifestyle, thanks to her Forever Living business.

The eye-opening clip was shared on TikTok by user @nqobileandpercymseleku on 9 March 2026, gaining massive views and comments from social media users who envied the hard-working woman.

Filming from the comfort of her KZN home, the creator posed a question to her followers, asking how much they spend monthly to ensure their homes are fully functional. She then broke down her primary expenses, which include two domestic workers, an au pair, and regular garden and pool services.

The R50K monthly maintenance bill

Because TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku’s home is mainly glass architecture, she explained that she has to outsource specialised cleaning services for those surfaces. According to the creator, these services alone cost, excluding other essentials, R50K a month. She concluded the video by expressing her deep gratitude for being in a position to afford such a life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the high maintenance fees

The clip gained massive views, likes, and over 100 comments in just a few hours after it was shared online. Many viewers noted that R50K was not even close to their salaries and praised the woman for her hard work. Some noted that seeing her designer bags on display in the background led them to believe that she was filming at a mall near her residence. Others jokingly said the video made them realise that they were living in poverty.

The woman expressed gratitude that she was able to afford the high life. Image: Nqobile MaPhakathi Mseleku

Source: Facebook

User @xolile_bella said:

"I’m here to tell you that I’m poor."

User @nomfundomcetywa added:

"To have a fully functional house is more than my salary 😫."

User @HerJEEP-011 advised:

"Services are essential to keep the house functional. Some unsolicited advice: garden and pool service can be sourced from one service provider (a cost-cutting measure). Get one educated house help, who can do the housework and assist with au pair service and pay him/her very well (another cost-cutting measure). You’ll save so much ❤️."

User @Kgala Moloi shared:

"Inspired to work more. I only have myself to make my house functional 🥺, and I am exhausted."

User @BongekileZondi added:

"😭 50k? Hey, niyaphila impilo, sisi (you're living the good life, sis).

User @Coach Pearl SisterBoss said:

"Bathong! I thought you were at Oceans Mall!

3 Briefly News articles about Forever Living business-owners

A Forever Living businesswoman, Babes Wamachankura, from Gqeberha, disclosed her R500,000 monthly salary, shocking many social media users.

A humble network marketer from Gqeberha went viral after showcasing a range of health and beauty products from her shack, and viewers promised to support her.

A Forever Living business owner went viral after sharing a video documenting her shocked reaction to her November payslip showing a salary of R614,106.

Source: Briefly News