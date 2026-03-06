A mother revealed what she spends monthly on her daughter's lifestyle as a Johannesburg resident

The TikTok video provided a brief breakdown of costs, leaving South Africans intrigued and divided

Comments range from admiration for the mother to disbelief over the extravagant expenditure

During an interview with content creator PakiLawu, a mother confessed to spending at least R80 000 per month on her daughter, who seemed to be of age. She shared a brief breakdown of the costs, intriguing many South Africans.

PakiLawu uploaded the clip to his TikTok account, which over half a million users viewed. The woman, whose job was not mentioned, gave a rough estimate of R8 000 per month for her daughter's toiletries, and R1 200 for her hair. The honest mother didn't put a price on transportation, basic maintenance, and entertainment (enjoying time with her friends), but she and her daughter concluded on the R80 000, which enabled the young woman to "survive and live comfortably" in Johannesburg.

R80 000 per month intrigues internet users

Several people online gathered in the comment section to discuss the figure the woman had presented. While some shared their aspirations to become parents like the woman in the video, others expressed how they loved the life the daughter lived.

@ingeta_ stated under the post:

"Planned children. My biggest dream is to be a present father, both emotionally and financially, just like this woman. What a blessed girl."

A stunned @real._fym remarked:

"R80 000? I don't even use that much in three years."

@mrstesfaye97 added in the comments:

"I can’t even be mad at this. If her parents can afford it, why not?"

@notlikedre told the public:

"Don’t be shocked, just work hard."

