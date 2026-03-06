Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“What a Blessed Girl”: Internet Stunned as Mother Breaks Down Spending R80k per Month on Daughter
Family and Relationships

“What a Blessed Girl”: Internet Stunned as Mother Breaks Down Spending R80k per Month on Daughter

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A mother revealed what she spends monthly on her daughter's lifestyle as a Johannesburg resident
  • The TikTok video provided a brief breakdown of costs, leaving South Africans intrigued and divided
  • Comments range from admiration for the mother to disbelief over the extravagant expenditure

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A mother broke down the cost per month on her daughter.
South Africans were divided after they heard about the amount a mother spends on her daughter every month. Images: @pakilawu_.
Source: TikTok

During an interview with content creator PakiLawu, a mother confessed to spending at least R80 000 per month on her daughter, who seemed to be of age. She shared a brief breakdown of the costs, intriguing many South Africans.

PakiLawu uploaded the clip to his TikTok account, which over half a million users viewed. The woman, whose job was not mentioned, gave a rough estimate of R8 000 per month for her daughter's toiletries, and R1 200 for her hair. The honest mother didn't put a price on transportation, basic maintenance, and entertainment (enjoying time with her friends), but she and her daughter concluded on the R80 000, which enabled the young woman to "survive and live comfortably" in Johannesburg.

Read also

Woman celebrates buying home in a TikTok post and shares purchase price

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

R80 000 per month intrigues internet users

Several people online gathered in the comment section to discuss the figure the woman had presented. While some shared their aspirations to become parents like the woman in the video, others expressed how they loved the life the daughter lived.

A woman typing on her phone.
The online crowd dashed to their keyboards with their thoughts. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels
Source: UGC

@ingeta_ stated under the post:

"Planned children. My biggest dream is to be a present father, both emotionally and financially, just like this woman. What a blessed girl."

A stunned @real._fym remarked:

"R80 000? I don't even use that much in three years."

@mrstesfaye97 added in the comments:

"I can’t even be mad at this. If her parents can afford it, why not?"

@notlikedre told the public:

"Don’t be shocked, just work hard."

3 Other stories about big bills

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Johannesburg
Hot:
Gcaba brothers Will sonbuchner Ashley morrill Rapulana seiphemo Swati baby names