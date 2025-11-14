A shocking nightclub bill totalling more than R156 000 sparked disbelief and intense debate among South Africans online

The gent’s detailed receipt revealed eye-watering charges for luxury drinks, soft beverages, water, and entrance fees, leaving many stunned

The viral post triggered a flood of reactions as Mzansi users expressed shock, humour, and disbelief at the extravagant spending

South Africans were left reeling after a man shared a jaw-dropping nightclub bill that totalled over R156 000, sparking disbelief and heated debates online.

A man left South Africans stunned with his nightclub bill in Cape Town. Image: @andiii_banxx

Source: TikTok

The gent, whose video has since gained traction on social media, showcased the printed receipt, breaking down the staggering costs of a night out that gave South African viewers chest pains.

The bill, which appeared to come from an upscale nightclub in Cape Town, South Africa, listed an eye-watering selection of luxury drinks and extras. Among the charges was a table for one costing R1 000, followed by six Hennessy VSOP bottles coming to a massive R36 000. The group also ordered 13 bottles of Moët et Chandon, totalling R71 500, leaving many Mzansi netizens stunned at the sheer extravagance.

Energy drinks and soft beverages also added to the total. The receipt showed 20 Red Bulls priced at R4,000 and 20 Appletizers for another R4,000. Water was also costly, with still water costing R1,000 and sparkling water costing R700.

Adding to the bill was a R10 000 charge for "Lady Killer." Entrance fees were also split across two groups, 12 entrants at R6 000, and another seven at R1 750. To top it all off, the group ordered one Don Julio Reposado tequila bottle for R6 000.

The subtotal reached a staggering R141 950, but once additional fees were applied, the final amount to be paid came to R156 145.

Mzansi’s reaction was immediate and explosive. Social media users expressed shock, amusement, and pain, with many joking that even reading the bill felt expensive. Others questioned the pricing, while some simply marvelled at how anyone could spend that much in one night.

The viral post that was uploaded by the social media user andiii_banxx on TikTok on 13 November 2025 has since become a hot topic, highlighting the lavish spending culture in some of SA’s elite nightlife spaces and giving the rest of the country a collective heart attack.

A man posted a TikTok video in a suit, revealing his nightclub bill in Cape Town. Image: @andiii_banxx

Source: TikTok

SA chimes in on the R150k club bill

South Africans flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the man's R150k nightclub bill, saying:

Siphosethu_Mtyanda said:

"Redbull is R200 each 😭😭😭 I just fainted 20x."

Aisha Oreo wrote:

"Are they hiring ??? 😭 That tip?!"

Skyhigh expressed:

"So no one is talking about water being R100."

Hpuniverse4 replied:

"An entire salary😭💔."

Zanele_Phaswana commented:

"Still water😭😭😭I would have gone to the toilet to drink water, shame."

Beast stated:

"Grooving at Cape Town nje😂😂."

PinkAura commented:

"I’ve never seen such an amount 😭."

Watch the video below:

