A woman in Mzansi wowed social media after revealing a hidden Cape Town store where she found stylish heels at unbelievably low prices

The TikTok creator gave viewers a full tour of the shop, showcasing affordable sections and sharing helpful tips for bargain hunters

Her video quickly went viral, earning praise from fashion lovers who admired her budget-friendly style plug

A stylish Mzansi woman in South Africa has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of where she scored trendy heels for just R100 in Cape Town.

A South African woman hooked Mzansi babes up with R100 heels in Cape Town. Image: @_sammydimples

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @_sammydimples, showcasing her stunning white sandal heels before taking her viewers on a tour of the budget-friendly store.

Located at 27 Plein Street in Cape Town CBD, the shop is fast becoming a hidden gem for fashion lovers on a budget. @_sammydimples excitedly showed off rows of chic heels available at unbeatable prices, highlighting both the R100 and R50 sections.

In the clip, she explained that the R50 section features "shoes that have been somewhat damaged or are factory castoffs," but she assured viewers that "the damage is not the end of the world because you could always buy this and take it to a shoe repairer," she added.

The content creator @_sammydimples went on to add that the shoes are sorted by size, though she advised shoppers to be cautious, as "the sizes are a bit small." Despite the slightly dusty conditions in the store, she mentioned that a quick clean-up easily restored the shoes’ shine and appeal.

Many Mzansi huns were impressed by the plug as they flocked to the comments section to thank her for the affordable fashion hook-up, praising her for helping others look stylish without breaking the bank. Others shared their excitement to visit the store and see what bargains they could find for themselves.

The video that was uploaded on 12 November 2025 by the TikTok user @_sammydimples went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. It also inspired budget-conscious fashionistas across the country, proving that you don’t need to spend thousands to stay on trend.

A woman in Cape Town posed for a TikTok video. Image: @_sammydimples

Source: TikTok

SA loves the woman's heel plug

Mzansi online users were amazed as they took to the comments section with questions, while some gushed over the shoes, saying:

Saru said:

"Nice. Where is this store?"

Lissahhh added:

"Are they still open? I thought it closed down."

Jenna-Morgan Mouton (MUA) asked:

"What time are they open until during the week?"

sia_263 shared:

"Thank you.. Ooh, they’re back, they used to be in St George’s Mall back in the days before lockdown. These are YDE shoes."

Cameron Coetzee raved over the shoes, saying:

"So cute!"

Koko G was impressed, adding:

"😍 What a gem!!"

Watch the video below:

Other Briefly News about useful plugs

A woman visited a biscuit factory store and told people all about the delicious discoveries she made of sweet treats on a budget.

South Africans were delighted after a woman shared the location where she buys Woolworths desserts for less money.

People were stunned by the bargains that a woman found after she visited a store with a variety of brand products.

Source: Briefly News