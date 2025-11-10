Content creator Grace Mondlana’s highly anticipated year-end event brought together family, friends, and influencers for a stylish celebration of her 2025 accomplishments

A young woman's TikTok video, which showcased the thoughtful goodie bag she received from the event, captured Mzansi’s attention

Social media users praised Grace Mondlana for her generosity and authenticity, applauding the meaningful gesture behind the curated gifts

The party of the year, which many had been waiting for on TikTok, took place on Saturday, 08 November 2025, and this young lady flexed all the things she got from the high-end event.

A young woman flaunted her goodie bag from Grace Mondlana’s end-of-year event in a TikTok video. Image: Grace Mondlana and @thembidoesrandomthings

Source: TikTok

Grace Mondlana, the South African content creator, celebrated her achievements in style by hosting a year-end event, bringing together family, friends, and fellow influencers to ring in the end of 2025.

The event also ended on a high note as a young woman warmed hearts after sharing a wholesome video showcasing the thoughtful goodie bag she received at Grace Mondlana’s recent event. The clip, which was uploaded on her TikTok account under the handle @thembidoesrandomthings, has gained attention online, highlighting how much the small yet meaningful gifts meant to her.

In the clip, @thembidoesrandomthings excitedly displayed the NIVEA products she got from the event, including two roll-ons and a bottle of suncream. Expressing her gratitude, she humorously said:

"Guys, suncream is so expensive. You can hate all you want, but suncream is so expensive!"

She went on to show a Labello lip balm, a product she revealed she had never been able to afford before. Holding it up proudly, she called it a "keeps," symbolising how special the moment felt for her.

The final item the TikTok user @thembidoesrandomthings displayed was Micellar water, which she admitted she had never used before due to its high price.

"I’ll be using it to remove my makeup," she said cheerfully in the video that she posted on 9th November 2025 on TikTok.

The emotional yet light-hearted video resonated with social media users, many of whom applauded Grace Mondlana for curating an inclusive and meaningful experience that left a lasting impression on attendees.

Grace Mondlana is a South African content creator, best known for winning the DStv Content Creator Award for Emerging Creator in 2024. She is also a BEd student at the University of Pretoria and the founder of Smarties Academic Academy.

Known for her aesthetically pleasing content and uplifting vlogs on TikTok, Grace continues to inspire young South Africans with her authenticity and positive influence.

A young woman posed in a TikTok video at Grace Mondlana's end-of-year function. Image: @thembidoesrandomthings

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the goodie bag from Grace Mondlana's event

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the woman's gifts, saying:

Grace is sufficient said:

"Love the goodie bag."

Thulas added:

"Nahh, Grace is nice with the way sunscreen is expensive."

Rita expressed:

"These are good items, I wonder what exactly those complaining they wanted shame."

NossK stated:

"The hate is ridiculous, kanti yin goodie bag, bekumele ize ne grocery."

Gleezyglow replied:

"Nivea SPF 50 sunscreen is veeeeery expensive. Grace came through woooooah 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺."

Kgaugelo08 commented:

"This is such an awesome goodie bag, considering how expensive sunscreen is."

Watch the video below:

More on Grace Mondlana's party

