Grace Mondlana Faces Backlash for Humiliating Guests at Her Year-End Function
- Grace Mondlana is being criticised on social media for humiliating the guests at her event
- The influencer hosted a year-end function and invited fellow content creators and supporters. However, some moments at the event had social media cringing
- While many spectators had a good laugh about Grace's party, others were not the least bit impressed with how she treated her guests
South African influencer Grace Mondlana is trending for all the wrong reasons. This time, she is being judged for her behaviour at her extravagant event.
On Saturday, 8 November 2025, the content creator hosted a lavish year-end function attended by her family, friends, online supporters, and fellow influencers.
She hosted internet celebrities like Dominic Zaca, Titus "Mologadi" Mokou, as well as reality TV stars Tirelo Kale and Bad Influencer star Mich Mazibuko.
Other stars spotted at the function included Cyan Boujee, Pabi Cooper, and Njelic, who gave lively performances that nearly stole the show, but Grace forcefully commanded the room. However, it wasn't so much her presence but her words that made some people feel intimidated.
Twitter (X) user keahendricks shared a clip of Grace addressing her guests, where she can be seen confronting an attendee who had seemingly been talking during the speech.
What led to the confrontation was Grace's pleas for the guests to lower their voices and allow her to give her speech. It appears she had reached her breaking point and decided to put some of the attendees on the spot, including fellow content creator, Creator Lesedi.
"Lesedi, what is my profession?"
Other guests can be heard in the background, answering on his behalf, to which Grace scolds by responding, "I said Lesedi," almost as if speaking to a student, and it's clear that her educator instincts kicked in.
The moment quickly went viral and led many online users to question Mondlana's behaviour and treatment towards her guests and other people in her life.
Previously, she came under fire in mid-2025 after her ex-boyfriend's passing, during which she went out of her way to ensure he had a dignified send-off, from helping with preparations for the funeral to even taking credit for paying for it.
Videos: Grace Mondlana makes 2 grand entrances for 300 party guests and goes viral in memorable moments
Online users flagged Grace's behaviour as outrageous and petty, and she was dragged to hell and back.
Lesedi later responded to the moment on his TikTok page and laughed it off, seemingly unbothered by Grace's or other netizens' comments.
Briefly News contacted Lesedi for a comment, but no response was received at the time of publishing. This is a developing story.
Watch Grace Mondlana scolding her guests below.
Social media reacts to Grace Mondlana's video
Online users shared their thoughts on Grace Mondlana's behaviour. Read some of their comments below.
GodmotherThe said:
"This was a bulk humiliation ritual, surely!"
Lesedi__Larona wrote:
"A real narcissist."
Akhona_PQ reacted:
"People who said this was a party to boost her ego were right."
ManOnMars___ was unimpressed:
"Every clip I’ve seen of her at this party has been absolutely horrible."
MillaMahogany laughed:
"Oh, she’s a teacher through and through."
yogirlyve was shocked:
"She’s treating her guests like they’re her learners in class, tjo."
_Presh_loury posted:
"This was so mean. Grace is a mean girl."
Gu2H20 responded:
"She’s a bully, this one."
Grace Mondlana's alcohol prices questioned
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the alcohol prices at Grace Mondlana's year-end function.
Online users were baffled by the hiked prices, with many claiming that the influencer ripped off her guests.
Source: Briefly News
