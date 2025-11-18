South African popular influencer Gogo Skhotheni recently shared a video of her daughter, Liyana's Ptosis surgery result

The Sangoma turned DJ posted the clip of the reveal on TikTok, which garnered many views

Many netizens were wowed by the results, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gogo Skhotheni revealed the results of her daughter's surgery. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni hasn't been making headlines of late, but recently she and her daughter Liyana became the talk of the town regarding a latest interesting clip she shared about her daughter going under the knife.

On Monday, 17 November 2025, the star who lost her son in September last year, revealed to her followers that her baby girl had a Ptosis repair surgery done recently and also shared the final result after she had it done.

The popular sangoma-turned DJ posted the video on TikTok, which quickly garnered many views and reactions from many netizens on social media. Liyana isn't the only one in the family who went under the knife, as her mother also had a BBL done in 2024.

Watch the clip below:

More info about the ptosis repair surgery

Ptosis repair is a surgery that lifts a drooping upper eyelid. It is usually done as an outpatient procedure with local anaesthesia and sedation.

The surgeon tightens the eyelid's lifting muscle, called the levator muscle, by making an incision either in the crease of the eyelid or from underneath. This helps improve vision by raising the eyelid and aims to make both eyes look more even.

Fans react to Liyana's surgery results

Shortly after the reality TV star shared the results of her daughter's surgery, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions as they were wowed by the reveal clip. Here's what they had to say below:

Babongile said:

"When mentioning parents who'd do anything for her children, count Gogo Skhotheni...Her love for her babies is out of this world."

@mamakaNdo stated:

"Tumi, you are a lot of things, including being a loving mom...You did it for your princess, hle...l am so emotional right now."

Palesa responded:

"What a strong baby, and mommy, thank you for listening to her."

Purple replied:

"She’s so happy, she’s been waiting for this moment."

Ntombi commented:

"God is good indeed. I'm 30 years old now, and I've suffered so much because of my eye... I'm so happy no bullying at school, community or everywhere. Stay happy, my child."

Ms Lee mentioned:

"Oh wow so happy for her, she's blessed to have a mommy like you."

SA reacted to Skhotheni's daughter's surgery results. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to murder question raises suspicion online

Briefly News previously reported that the second season of Unfollowed has officially gone live, and one of its guests, Gogo Skhotheni, was the latest to land in the hot seat.

The famous sangoma was grilled by host, Prince Nzawumbi, who took over after Thembekile Mrototo left in the first season, and he did not come to play. Social media users were suspicious of Gogo Skhotheni's body language and believed she was hiding something.

Source: Briefly News