Gogo Skhotheni has issued an official statement after her son, Monde Shange Jr, passed away

The little boy has been in and out of hospital for most of his young life, with his family praying for his recovery

Mzansi sent heartfelt condolences to the Shange family as they process the loss of their child

Gogo Skhotheni issued a statement after her son, Monde Jr, passed away. Images: gogo_skhotheni, mondejrshange

Gogo Skhotheni and her family are overcome with grief after their son, Monde Shange Jr, tragically passed away.

Gogo Skhotheni's son dies

It's a sad day for Gogo Skhotheni and her loved ones after the loss of their son, Monde Shange Jr.

The little boy has been hospitalised from birth, battling a life-threatening condition, and even celebrating key milestones like his second birthday in hospital with family and staff.

Taking to their Instagram pages, the famous sangoma and her estranged husband, Monde, shared an official statement confirming their son's passing on Monday, 2 September 2024.

Though she rarely spoke about her son, Gogo Skhotheni previously told Briefly News that she knows that he must be tired of the pain:

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's loss

Netizens gathered to pay their respects to Gogo Skhotheni and her family on their loss:

yenzilunathi said:

"He fought, man, what a soldier."

kekemphuthi_official was shattered:

"As a parent, this sunk my heart 'cause I don’t know where I’d start. My sincerest condolences to the parents and family of this beautiful, handsome boy."

nkulie_wa_mihle wrote:

"May his precious soul RIP."

masego_wa_motswana posted:

"This one cuts deep. You’ve loved your son loudly and did all that you could to save him. Sorry, mama."

kagisoo___ responded:

"The saddest news ever. My deepest condolences to the Shange family."

thokoza_mfanagogo was shattered:

"Thato ya Modimo e botlhoko."

ttmbha added Gogo Skhotheni:

"I'm so sorry, sis."

Sizwe Alakine opens up about his son's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Alakine (Reason) speaking about his son's passing.

The Imithandazo hitmaker opened up about his late son's condition and how his death affected him.

