Reason recently opened up on Choppin It With Bhuda T about the death of his son and how it affected him

The rapper, who now goes by Sizwe Alakine, says his little boy had Cerebral palsy and died at a very young age

Mzansi admired the interview and showed love to Sizwe for opening up about his trauma

Sizwe Alakine says his son's death hit him once the casket went down. Images: reasonhd_.

Reason (Sizwe Alakine) recently got candid about the loss of his son and the impact it had on him.

Sizwe Alakine speaks about son's death

In the latest episode of Choppin It with Bhuda T, Zingah invited rapper-turned-Amapiano star, Sizwe Alakine for an interview.

Previously known as Reason, the former emcee spoke about life as a famous rapper and his transition to an Amapiano musician, which later landed him on the chart-topping hit, Imithandazo.

Chatting with Bhuda T, Sizwe opened up about losing his son, a topic he had never spoken about aside from a brief mention on the remix of his star-studded hit, No Sleep.

The rapper revealed that his son had Cerebral palsy, a disorder that's caused by abnormal brain development, often before birth, that disrupts the brain's ability to control movement and maintain posture and balance:

"When you're standing in that grave, and the casket goes down, you need your friends."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the interview:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Alakine's interview

Netizens admired the interview and Sizwe for opening up:

ssnc777 was moved to tears:

"Reason, thank you for sharing your story. So impactful and inspiring. Sad to hear about your son’s passing; RIP to him. I can’t even fathom how much pain and suffering you had to go through to keep going after such an immense loss. Sending nothing but love."

Big_hyyt said:

"Keep going Zingah."

Mo-Jun-Mose wrote:

"The part about his child hits on an unimaginable level. Yerrrr, feel for bro."

Ashmelaa showed love to Reason:

"I'm glad to hear that Reaz The Mass is doing well. Keep Going, Siz Alakine."

matsangwaneemmanuel5998 POSTED:

"Another great episode!"

