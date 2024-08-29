Reason (Sizwe Alakine) Officially Talks About His Son’s Death on ‘Choppin It With Bhuda T’
- Reason recently opened up on Choppin It With Bhuda T about the death of his son and how it affected him
- The rapper, who now goes by Sizwe Alakine, says his little boy had Cerebral palsy and died at a very young age
- Mzansi admired the interview and showed love to Sizwe for opening up about his trauma
Reason (Sizwe Alakine) recently got candid about the loss of his son and the impact it had on him.
Sizwe Alakine speaks about son's death
In the latest episode of Choppin It with Bhuda T, Zingah invited rapper-turned-Amapiano star, Sizwe Alakine for an interview.
Previously known as Reason, the former emcee spoke about life as a famous rapper and his transition to an Amapiano musician, which later landed him on the chart-topping hit, Imithandazo.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Chatting with Bhuda T, Sizwe opened up about losing his son, a topic he had never spoken about aside from a brief mention on the remix of his star-studded hit, No Sleep.
The rapper revealed that his son had Cerebral palsy, a disorder that's caused by abnormal brain development, often before birth, that disrupts the brain's ability to control movement and maintain posture and balance:
"When you're standing in that grave, and the casket goes down, you need your friends."
Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a clip from the interview:
Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Alakine's interview
Netizens admired the interview and Sizwe for opening up:
ssnc777 was moved to tears:
"Reason, thank you for sharing your story. So impactful and inspiring. Sad to hear about your son’s passing; RIP to him. I can’t even fathom how much pain and suffering you had to go through to keep going after such an immense loss. Sending nothing but love."
Big_hyyt said:
"Keep going Zingah."
Mo-Jun-Mose wrote:
"The part about his child hits on an unimaginable level. Yerrrr, feel for bro."
Ashmelaa showed love to Reason:
"I'm glad to hear that Reaz The Mass is doing well. Keep Going, Siz Alakine."
matsangwaneemmanuel5998 POSTED:
"Another great episode!"
Blue Mbombo goes bald after mom's passing
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Blue Mbombo debuting her new bald look after doing the big chop.
This was shortly after the media personality and twin sister, Brown, lost their mother.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za