Shebeshxt recently shared a picture cooking in the studio, as well as a teaser of his new song, Bao Jealous 2.0

The rapper has been slowly returning to his former self and appears ready to release new music

Netizens are raving over the song and cheered Shebeshxt on for getting back to the music scene

Shebeshxt shared a photo of himself cooking in the studio. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt is slowly getting back on his feet, and it seems that fans can look forward to new music from their fave.

Shebeshxt hits the studio

Just over two months since his tragic car accident, Shebeshxt has been regaining his strength to show the haters that you can't keep a good man down.

Coming from his recovery, the rapper has been slowly returning to the scene through sold-out performances, and now fans can look forward to hearing more music from the Limpopo rapper.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Shebe shared a photo of himself in the studio. This will be his third appearance in a song since his car crash, following Gibela iMoto and Motliseni Patleni.

He announced on Instagram that Bao Jealous 2.0 was on the way and shared a teaser of what to expect:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's new song

Netizens are raving over the song and can't wait to feast on what Shebe has been cooking up:

rico6teen32 praised:

"In God we trust!"

misskedi1 showed love to Shebeshxt:

"Di bethe, Papa! We're always rooting for you. They can't keep a good one down; the message is on another level."

inocentiakamogelo was blown away:

"No, this guy is talented."

teempati23 was stunned:

"I don't know if he is a real person."

buyisileshabalala promised:

"State theatre, we are coming to support you."

makhura.brian quoted the song:

"Saba busy ka bona bophelo, cheka ba gago. Check coast strateng aona mamago."

Shebeshxt shows injuries from car crash

