The ladies are going crazy for Samthing Soweto after seeing him up close and personal!

Samthing Soweto stuns in new video

Coming from the drama he faced after exposing DJ Maphorisa, it appears that the noise has died down enough for the ladies to take notice of Samthing Soweto, and they can't take their eyes off him.

Twitter (X) unearthed an old video of the singer from March 2024 after his performance in Botswana.

Samthing Soweto is seen seated in a restaurant booth wearing a white short-sleeved button-down shirt and black overalls/ dungarees. He appeared relaxed while posing for what he thought was a photo, but it turned out to be a video:

"Thank you, Botswana."

Mzansi ladies react to Samthing Soweto's video

Oh, the dollies are losing their minds and said DJ Maphorisa was wrong for attacking the singer:

lerz_mofokeng admitted:

"All of a sudden, I have a crush on him."

South African presenter, Minnie Dlamini, was stunned:

"Hayibo, have you always been this handsome?"

TheeRealJayQ said:

"Hau, I didn't know he was this handsome; no wonder you guys were fighting for him. Maphorisa is wrong, hey."

_ntsiki_s wrote:

"Maphorisa can go to hell!"

Meanwhile, others couldn't believe that the singer once ended up in prison:

Its_naomi_neh asked:

"Hai man, what was this cutie in jail for?"

Thabanamojalefa was in disbelief:

"Can’t believe that he used to rob people."

Cilly_Sly wrote:

"I watched this so many times; he is very handsome."

thabile_nomlala was curious:

"I don’t understand; what did he go to prison for?"

Mzansi trashes new Amalanga Awafani

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the new version of Mas Musiq's Amalanga Awafani.

Netizens trashed the song after Samthing Soweto's vocals were removed, saying it was incomplete without him.

