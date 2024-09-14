Mzansi continues to have its say on the Amalanga Awafani debacle after the pulling of Samthing Soweto's vocals

The song met this end after a feud between the vocalist and DJ Maphorisa over song credits and masters issues

Local music lovers again had plenty to add to the debate, with some for and others against the fate of the track

The 'Amalanga Awafani' debate has gone into overdrive. Images: @samthingsoweto, DjMaphorisa

Mzansi Amapiano heads seem to mostly agree that Samthing Soweto's vocals are the difference on any fire offering.

More recently, on Amalanga Awafani — until a furore about his not being credited for contributing to the song over masters issues with DJ Maphorisa saw him being snubbed.

SA rehashes remade Amalanga Awafani is pap

This led to a days-long slamming between Samthing Soweto and Phori, during which they blasted and aired each other's dirty laundry.

After they failed to resolve the matter amicably, things came to a head, and the latter ultimately followed through on his threat to pull Samthing's vocals.

Amalanga Awafani was re-released with only the originally credited Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy, TO StarQuality, and DJ Maphorisa.

However, many Mzansi Yanos heads are not impressed, with X user @officialtwinny making known their displeasure.

"We have to admit, his talent makes a difference. That song now sounds unfinished without Samthing Soweto!" she wrote.

Music lovers quip about vocals

The unpopular opinion attracted 344,000 views and 7500 likes in the 36 hours since it was published.

Although most agreed with the poster, not everyone agreed. Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@DjGFingaz wrote:

"No, everything worked well together. Let him drop his acapella version s'bone (let's see)."

@asiel_asiels said:

"Yeah, well, unfortunately, he's burning bridges. Jiki jiki, he will be crying on a podcast."

@Martin38589253 added:

"Samthing Soweto was the one that [made] 'Amalanga' hot."

