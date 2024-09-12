Sello “Chicco” Twala’s Troubled Son Longwe Looks Unrecognisable in Viral Court Appearance Picture
- Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, recently appeared in court over his theft case
- The troubled criminal was unrecognisable in now-trending photos that left social media puzzled
- Mzansi is stunned by Longwe's much older appearance, with others failing to believe that it's actually him
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, made his first court appearance after his recent arrest for breaking into his father's house.
Longwe Twala makes court appearance
Weeks after he and his brother, Sello, were arrested for robbery, Longwe Twala finally made his first court appearance.
The troubled former child star was merely a shadow of his former self as he sat in court appearing scruffy, this time, without a hat to conceal his receding hairline.
His now-trending photo has left netizens stunned by his appearance, with many convinced that leading a life of drugs and crime brought him to this point.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the photo:
Mzansi reacts to Longwe Twala's photo
South Africans could barely recognise Longwe, shocked at how his life turned out:
@beatric28217189 said:
"He looks older than his dad; this is very sad!"
Selelo_lebo_Sea couldn't believe it:
"Are you guys sure it's him?"
b_motsho was in disbelief:
"Is this Longwe Twala? This young man was once a charmer boy growing up. Chicco even released a hit for him and friends, uBab' Uyajola e Next Door. Drugs and Nyaope have no mercy."
SangoZolelwa posted:
"Chicco is in trouble with this one. Come to think of it, this guy used to be the ultimate cheese boy! Most of us even envied him at some point."
Sello "Chicco" Twala speaks on Longwe's arrest
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello "Chicco" Twala's request after his son, Longwe, was arrested.
The legendary musician wanted his son to be kept behind bars and not be granted bail for fear of him possibly running away and missing his other court appearances.
Longwe is also expected to testify in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, in which he was identified as the shooter.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za