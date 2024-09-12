Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, recently appeared in court over his theft case

The troubled criminal was unrecognisable in now-trending photos that left social media puzzled

Mzansi is stunned by Longwe's much older appearance, with others failing to believe that it's actually him

Longwe Twala was unrecognisable during his court appearance after stealing from his father, Sello “Chicco” Twala. Images: Mothapo Mothapo

Sello "Chicco" Twala's son, Longwe, made his first court appearance after his recent arrest for breaking into his father's house.

Longwe Twala makes court appearance

Weeks after he and his brother, Sello, were arrested for robbery, Longwe Twala finally made his first court appearance.

The troubled former child star was merely a shadow of his former self as he sat in court appearing scruffy, this time, without a hat to conceal his receding hairline.

His now-trending photo has left netizens stunned by his appearance, with many convinced that leading a life of drugs and crime brought him to this point.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the photo:

Mzansi reacts to Longwe Twala's photo

South Africans could barely recognise Longwe, shocked at how his life turned out:

@beatric28217189 said:

"He looks older than his dad; this is very sad!"

Selelo_lebo_Sea couldn't believe it:

"Are you guys sure it's him?"

b_motsho was in disbelief:

"Is this Longwe Twala? This young man was once a charmer boy growing up. Chicco even released a hit for him and friends, uBab' Uyajola e Next Door. Drugs and Nyaope have no mercy."

SangoZolelwa posted:

"Chicco is in trouble with this one. Come to think of it, this guy used to be the ultimate cheese boy! Most of us even envied him at some point."

Sello "Chicco" Twala speaks on Longwe's arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello "Chicco" Twala's request after his son, Longwe, was arrested.

The legendary musician wanted his son to be kept behind bars and not be granted bail for fear of him possibly running away and missing his other court appearances.

Longwe is also expected to testify in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, in which he was identified as the shooter.

