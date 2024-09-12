Robbie Malinga's son has reportedly opened a case against one of the Born Into Fame cast members

The extravagant media personality is said to have received threats from DJ Tira's son's girlfriend, Khanya Mtsaka, which made him fear for his life

Mzansi weighed in on the drama and called Khanya out for being an opportunist and diva

Robbie Malinga Jr has reportedly opened a case after one of his cast mates threatened him. Images: robbiemalinga

Robbie Malinga Jr has reportedly opened a case against DJ Tira's son's girlfriend after she hurled threats at him.

Who is Robbie Malinga Jr opening a case against?

Word on the street is that things are tensing up in the world of South African celebrity children after Robbie Malinga Jr began fearing for his life.

According to ZiMoja, the son of the late legendary musician is at odds with Khanya Mtsaka, the girlfriend of DJ Tira's son, Tank, Robbie's castmate on Born Into Fame.

Robbie apparently exposed Khanya for sending him private messages, which escalated to the influencer hurling insults and threats at him and, later, having him followed by different cars.

What made matters worse was the issue spilling down to Robbie's family. He reportedly told his mom, Ann Malinga, who confronted Khanya and soon suffered the same fate and had cars follow her, too.

Ann eventually had her philanthropist son open a case of intimidation, which is being investigated.

Mzansi reacts to Born Into Fame drama

Netizens weighed in on Robbie's matter and called Khanya out:

Tshepo__M said:

"Kganya and Tank think life is camera, alcohol and drugs. This is evident that they are broken souls."

Buhle_GC asked:

"Why is no one talking about those screenshots and voice note sent by Khanya to Robbie?"

KwanzaMvelase was relieved:

"I’m glad Robbie shared those receipts because I didn’t believe him, but I’m not shocked that Khanya is this person."

Mazed51424786 was frustrated:

"Khanya is a pitbull; she annoys the hell out of me. Please remove this thing from my screen!"

motlatsi_n wrote:

"Khanya wanted a moment so bad."

