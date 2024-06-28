Taylor Momsen's husband: A close look at her dating history

Several artists have strived for the spotlight since childhood and scarcely have time to focus on other aspects of their lives. Such is the case for Taylor Momsen. People often want to know her relationship profile; hence, questions about the identity of Taylor Momsen's husband have lingered.

Skandar Keynes, Taylor Momsen, and Jack Osbourne. Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage, Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Taylor Momsen is a multi-skilled artist with experience in the music, fashion, modelling, and acting industries. She has enjoyed resounding success in all of these endeavours, but the permanence of a romantic relationship is under discovery.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Michel Momsen Nickname Tay-Tay Momsen, TayMom, Tay, Death, Little Gender Female Date of birth 26 July 1993 Age 30 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Roman Catholic Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Body measurements in inches 32-23-33 Dress size 4 (US) Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Michael and Collette Momsen Sibling Sloane Momsen (younger sister) Marital status Single Education Our Lady of Lourdes School, Winston Churchill High School Occupation Singer, songwriter, musician, actress, model Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Taylor Momsen's husband?

No one is currently wearing the title of Taylor Momsen's partner, and the musician has not shown interest in settling down yet. In a viral interview, she said the following about dating guys her age when she was 16:

I would eat a boy my age alive. I've had lots of relationships. Boys are so much less mature than girls as it is. There's just no way.

Taylor Momsen's dating history

Despite this disposition towards a romantic partner, Taylor Momsen's relationship status has often fluctuated between being single and dating someone. Below are details about her love life over the years:

On-screen romance with Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford at Darren Dzienciol's pre-Oscar celebration in Bel Air, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

According to Nicki Swift, one of Taylor's early rumoured romances inked her with Chace Crawford. The fellow was her acting partner on the television series titled Gossip Girl.

Taylor Momsen and Chace Crawford's chemistry on the movie set was such a delight that fans started speculating that they were in a blossoming relationship. The rumours grew like wildfire after the lovers were caught sharing a private moment at a party in New York City organised for the cast.

Notwithstanding the popularity of this media gossip, neither Taylor nor Crawford confirmed nor denied their speculative relationship. This left fans guessing about the extent of their connection off the screen amidst their fictional character in the Gossip Girl series.

Rumoured fantasy with Skandar Keynes

Young Skandar Keynes during The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe press conference at Park Hyatt Tokyo in Tokyo. Photo: Nathan Shanahan/FilmMagic

Another intriguing speculation regarding Momsen's romantic partner happened in 2008. She was rumoured to be dating Skandar Keynes, a fellow actor.

Keynes was renowned for appearing in The Chronicles of Narnia, where he starred as Edmund Pevensie. Nowadays, this man is more famous for his political commentary and advisory posts.

Taylor and Skandar's acting profession united them in a speculative off-screen romantic relationship. Rumours about them grew after they were spotted frequently sharing several photographed sessions. Neither duo refuted the claim, leaving their fans grappling with the possibility of a wedding bell.

A brief romance with Natt Weller

Natt Weller at the Veuve Clicquot Widow series in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Momsen and Paul Weller's son, British model and musician Nathaniel Weller, were romantically linked, according to rumours circulating in the media in 2011.

Their relationship allegedly flourished during Momsen's Europe Tour with The Pretty Reckless. The duo were sighted at the Wireless Festival in London. The musician praised Momsen for her performance in a Twitter post captioned,

"She's killing it, her vocals are bang on."

A shared love for music, arts, and fashion reportedly inspired their romance. A source close to both parties revealed that Natt has taken Taylor to Paul's home to meet his family and friends. They all had a big dinner together.

Details of the period of their relationship and how committed they were never made it to the public domain.

Rock-inspired romance with Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This was among the several celebrities that most rumourmongers wished Taylor Momsen married. However, their dating history is nothing more than speculation.

Jack Osbourne is the son of legendary rock artist Ozzy Osbourne. The duo allegedly connected over a mutual passion for the rocky genre, resulting in gossip about a brewing romance.

They were sighted together in Los Angeles at one of Momsen's tours with her music band, The Pretty Reckless. Jack and Taylor never confirmed the status of their relationship with Osbourne, claiming that he had never even met her when questioned about it.

What happened to Taylor Momsen?

Away from her alleged relationships, Tay-Tay has expressed that she desires a future that involves a husband and children. She aspires to these but also emphasises her current commitment to music.

Taylor Momsen at the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Momsen's career has not been all rosy, as she has had to overcome personal challenges, such as the death of two of her close friends. Herald Mail states the experience left her depressed for a while, and her journey of self-discovery is reflected in her music.

Frequently asked questions

Taylor's popularity in the entertainment and fashion industry means that her personal life often comes under scrutiny in the form of inquiries. Below are some questions and the best answers given:

Who is Taylor Momsen dating? She has not revealed that she is in a relationship as of 2024

Is Taylor Momsen married? She has never been married to anyone.

Does Taylor Momsen have a sister? She has a younger sister named Sloane, who is also an actress.

How old was Taylor Momsen in The Grinch? She was seven years old and played Cindy Lou in the movie.

None of Taylor's previous relationships made it to becoming known as her husband, and their romance was primarily speculative. However, she has not ruled out the prospect of falling in love and settling with someone else to start a family. Fans wait patiently for news about Taylor Momsen's husband to surface online.

