Jimmy Butler's girlfriend: Is he still dating Kaitlin Nowak?

Jimmy Butler is a dominant force in the NBA, with a successful career marked by six All-Star appearances and five All-Defensive Second Team honours. Amidst his triumphs, he has been linked to numerous high-profile relationships. Who is Jimmy Butler's girlfriend?

Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak. Photo: Megan Briggs on Getty Images, @kaitlinnowak on Instagram (modified by author)

American professional basketball player Jimmy Butler is known for his time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat. As a versatile player, he is reputed for his defensive, scoring, and leadership skills. Fans have drawn attention to her since news of his girlfriend broke out online. Here is everything to know about her.

Kaitlin Nowak's profile summary

Full name Kaitlin Nowak Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Nebraska, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Natalie Nowak Father Michael Nowak Marital status Unmarried Ex-partner Jimmy Butler Children 1 School Omaha South High School University University of Nebraska Profession Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $600,000 Social media account Instagram

Who is Jimmy Butler's girlfriend?

It was Nowak. Who is Kaitlin Nowak? She is a Polish-American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur known for her relationship with Jimmy Butler. The pair have been dating since 2019 and share a daughter.

How old is Kaitlin Nowak?

Kaitlin Nowak's age is 33 in 2024. She was born in Nebraska, United States of America, on 13 December 1990, which makes her zodiac sign Sagittarius. She has a mixed ethnic background with Polish-American roots.

Educational background

Kaitlin Nowak attended Omaha South High School. She also attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication.

Fast facts on Kaitlin Nowak. Photo: @kaitlinnowak on Instagram (modified by author)

What does Jimmy Butler's alleged girlfriend do for a living?

Kaitlin Nowak is a fashion model, blogger, Instagram influencer, and social media activist. She began modelling in high school and pursued it full-time after graduating.

Nowak participated in various modelling events, including the ESPY Awards in 2016. She is also a vlogger who enjoys adventurous activities like hiking and paragliding. She shares her travel experiences on her vlog page.

Who are Kaitlin Nowak's parents?

Nowak was born to Michael, a businessman, and Natalie, an entrepreneur who also serves as the director of corporate compliance at Signature Performance, Inc. She has several siblings, but little information about them has been shared.

Is Jimmy Butler married?

He is not married and, therefore, does not have a wife. Fans look forward to when the basketball player will share the news of settling down maritally.

How did Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler meet?

Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak assumedly started their relationship in 2019, though details about how they met have not been disclosed. They confirmed their relationship by attending Super Bowl LIV together in 2020, and Kaitlin has supported Jimmy at various Miami Heat games.

Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler. Photo: @kaitlinnowak on Instagram, Rich Storry on Getty Images

Are Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak together?

Kaitlin Nowak and Jimmy Butler are reportedly no longer together, but no definitive proof exists. Neither has responded to or reacted to the breakup speculations. There have been rumours that Jimmy Butler may be dating legendary Latin singer Shakira, as the two have been seen together multiple times.

Shakira was also spotted cheering for the Miami Heat at a 2023 game against the Celtics, adding to the speculation. However, Butler addressed the rumours by saying:

Just because people hang out doesn't mean anybody's dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y'all take it and y'all run with it. She's very, very cool and that's all I got!

Who is Jimmy Butler's baby momma?

Kaitlin Nowak is the mother of Jimmy Butler's daughter, Rylee Butler, born on 23 October 2019. Rylee was born the same year Butler was traded to the Miami Heat, and he even missed the first three games of his debut season with the Heat to be present for her birth.

In an interview, Butler expressed his joy, saying the following:

We won. Obviously, I'm a father. But I'm blessed beyond measure. I get to play basketball with some incredible guys, for an incredible organization. Life is good right now… It's fun. Hell, I get to be a dad, and I get to hoop.

What is Kaitlin Nowak's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, her net worth is estimated to be over $600,000, stemming from her earnings as a lifestyle model and influencer. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, Jimmy Butler's net worth is $80 million, based on his successful career in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry

FAQS

Kaitlin Nowak's name has been a hot topic of discussion among many fans of her NBA boyfriend, sparking numerous questions. Here are some of the best answers:

Who is Jimmy Butler dating? His current relationship status is being determined. But he reportedly dated Kaitlin Nowak, a Polish-American model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur.

Who did Jimmy Butler have a kid with? The NBA player has a child with Kaitlin Nowak.

What is Kaitlin Nowak's height and weight? She is 165 centimetres tall (5 ft 5 in) and weighs 55 kilograms (125 pounds).

Is Kaitlin Nowak on social media? Kaitlin Nowak's Instagram account is active with over 7,000 followers, and she posts about her life and family.

Who is Jimmy Butler's wife? He has yet to marry.

Who is Jimmy Butler's girlfriend? The NBA star has yet to share details. But Kaitlin Nowak, his ex-girlfriend, found herself in the spotlight as the NBA player's partner and mother of his daughter. She has also built a successful career in her own right.

