Who is Camilla Araújo? Age and life story of the famous model

Camilla Araújo is currently one of the most talked about social media influencers. Her engaging online presence has earned her many followers and critics alike. Camilla Araujo's age has been one of the most asked questions since she came into the limelight.

Social media has become one of the easiest places to monetize content, but you have to stand out to be noticed because it is also saturated. Since gaining recognition as an influencer, Camilla Araújo has managed to gain millions of followers. She has also faced backlash for how she allegedly uses clout for clicks.

Camilla Araújo's profile summary

Full name Camilla Araújo Date of birth May 1, 2002 Age 22 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Brazil Place raised Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality Brazilian-American Religion Christian Languages Portuguese, English Eye colour Blue Hair colour Black Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Weight Approx. 60 kg (lbs) Body measurements Approx. 32-26-32 inches Gender Female Romantic orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Content creator Owen Lynch Siblings One, Christian (younger brother) Profession Social media influencer, content creator Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter) Snapchat

Camilla Araújo's age and birthplace

The content creator is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on May 1, 2002, in Brazil.

Who is Camilla Araújo?

Camilla is a Brazilian-American social media personality and model. She uploads content on her various platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Her content is a mix of dance, lip-syncs, lifestyle videos, collaborations, fashion, challenges, and social experiments. She also has a presence on OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with her subscribers.

Camilla Araújo's ethnicity

The content creator has not shared her ethnic roots, but she is originally from Brazil. She revealed in a December 2021 YouTube video that her father was born in São Paulo.

Her family relocated to Houston, Texas, United States when she was young. The social media influencer holds both American and Brazilian citizenship, and she can speak fluent Portugeuse.

How tall is Camilla Araújo?

Camilla Araújo's height is around 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm). Her weight is approximately 60 kg (133 pounds), and her body measurements are around 32-26-32 inches. She has blue eyes and black hair.

Camilla Araújo's parents and siblings

The Instagram model has not shared many details about her parents, but her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. She was raised alongside her younger brother Christian. Camilla occasionally features her family in her social media videos.

Camilla Araújo's boyfriend

Camilla is currently dating Owen Lynch, a fellow social media influencer. He currently has over 909,000 Instagram followers on his account @hah.owen, over 2.5 million followers on his TikTok account, and more than 7.05 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The lovebirds usually collaborate in creating content and regularly comment on each other's posts. In October 2024, Owen uploaded an Instagram video of him driving his Lamborghini and Camilla sleeping in the passenger's seat, saying that that is everyone's dream.

Guys, I think every young man's goal should be to be driving around in a Lamborghini and work so hard in your life that you can have somebody's daughter looking like this in the passenger seat.

What is Camilla Araújo known for?

Araújo gained significant popularity through her participation in MrBeast's 2021 Squid Game recreation, where she played the role of player 067 to compete for the $456,000 prize money. She was removed during the marbles game. The YouTube video currently has over 667 million views.

Following Camilla Araújo's Mr Beast feature, she gained a large following across her social media platforms. Her Instagram account, @realcamillaara, has over two million followers as of November 2024. She is also on TikTok, where she currently has over 3.8 million followers, and on Snapchat, where he has more than 647,000 followers.

Camilla is a college dropout but she originally wanted to pursue a medical career and has talked about her perfect grades on numerous occasions. In a December 2021 YouTube video, she shared that she initially enrolled to do nursing, adding that her dream job was to become a cardiovascular surgeon.

I originally went in as a nursing major and I ended up switching to a marketing major.

How rich is Camilla Araújo?

Camilla Araújo's net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to various sources, including Worth Trackers and Social StarAge. Her wealth comes from her career as a YouTuber and influencer.

Camilla Araújo's controversies

The TikTok star has received criticism regarding her OnlyFans content. In 2023, she received significant backlash for a controversial video she filmed with her younger brother to promote her exclusive content account.

In the video, she asked her brother how he felt about her OnlyFans career, which led to some uncomfortable and inappropriate responses. The video sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing her for involving her sibling in such content.

Her brother has also called her out for being on the exclusive content app despite being an A+ student. In a November 2024 video, she shared that she does not mind using her brother for clout.

Hating on me is valid because I used my brother for clout, and I'd do it again...No shame.

At Camilla Araújo's age of 22 years, she has established herself as an engaging content creator. She continues to grow her brand and connect with her fans despite facing controversies.

