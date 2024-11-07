Lean Beef Patty: age, life, and net worth of the fitness YouTuber

At Lean Beef Patty's age, she gained over 20 million followers across social media. She is one of the few prominent names in the female fitness industry and has been sharing her workout routines since 2021. Take a dive into Lean Beef Patty's bio, including her worth.

Lean Beef Patty attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023, in LA (L). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer on Getty Images/@leanbeefpatty on Instagram (modified by author)

Lean Beef Patty's mother introduced her to gymnastics when she was a child, but she fell in love with fitness as a teenager when her father introduced her to the gym. Here are more lesser-known facts about the young fitness enthusiast.

Lean Beef Patty's profile summary

Lean Beef Patty's age

The social media influencer is around 27 years old as of 2024. Lean Beef Patty's birthday is not known but she was reportedly born in 1997.

Lean Beef Patty's real name

The fitness enthusiast was born Patricia but has yet to share her full name. She came up with her nickname, Lean Beef Patty, around 2020. She explained how she settled on the moniker while appearing on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk Podcast in March 2023.

It's like a little hamburger patty, and it's lean beef coz am lean and a little beefy. I actually didn't want lean beef because that's like gonna limit me to like always have to be lean.

Lean Beef Patty has also been given the nickname Muscle Mommy due to her muscular body. While talking to fellow fitness enthusiast Noel Deyzel in March 2023, she mentioned that she does not mind being called the nickname.

I think there have only been one or two times in person. I've been like, 'Whoa, this is like really an interesting interaction I'm having right now.' But like I feel like it's fine overall.

Top 5 facts about fitness influencer Lean Beef Patty. Photo: @leanbeefpatty on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Lean Beef Patty?

Lean Beef Patty's height is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm). She revealed her real height in August 2022 while talking to fellow fitness influencer Jesse James West. The TikTok star weighs around 60 kg (132 pounds).

Where is Lean Beef Patty from?

Patricia is from Indiana, United States, where she grew up with her only brother. Her parents own a farm where they raise different animals like sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens, pigs, mules, cows, and horse breeds. The TikTok star gave fans a tour of her family's farm in a March 2023 YouTube video titled Farm Tour: Leaf Beef Patty Farmer Arc.

Patricia pictured at her family farm in June 2024. Photo: @leanbeefpatty (modified by author)

Where does Lean Beef Patty live?

The fitness influencer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she has built her fitness career and social media presence. While she has not shared exact details of where she lives, she often shares glimpses of her home and workout space on her social media posts.

Who is Lean Beef Patty's boyfriend?

The social media influencer has not been linked to anyone in 2024 but has opened up about her dating life on several occasions. In a March 2022 Q&A YouTube video, she was asked if she prefers dating gym people or non-gym people, to which she replied,

In my dating history, the majority has not been gym-going, especially to the degree that I go to the gym, so I don't care.

Lean Beef Patty during her workout routines. Photo: @leanbeefpatty (modified by author)

Lean Beef Patty's fitness journey

Patricia was introduced to gymnastics as a baby because her mother taught gymnastics to toddlers. She started when she was around two years old and later became a competitive gymnast. Being in the sport helped her learn discipline.

At 13 years old, she started being conscious about her body after noticing she did not have a thigh gap which was an ideal feature to have as a teen at that time. She decided to quit gymnastics at around 14 years old but later developed an eating disorder.

Doing workout routines while not eating well landed her in the hospital. She then started going to the gym because her dad had a gym membership. From then on, she became a gym regular before her schedule was interrupted in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fast forward to 2021, she returned to the gym when lockdown was lifted and started learning new routines that continue to define her fitness journey. In her January 2023 YouTube video about her fitness story, she also mentioned that she has become more conscious about her nutrition.

Eventually, like in 2022, I started tracking my calories a little bit more closely and realized I was not eating enough protein – If I don't track my calories, I won't eat proteins – I just don't gravitate towards foods high in protein. So, I'm not going to eat protein if I'm not making sure I eat protein.

Patricia showcases her muscular body. Photo: @leanbeefpatty (modified by author)

Lean Beef Patty's career as a fitness influencer

Patty started uploading content on social media in early 2021 and quickly gained recognition because of her workout routines and toned physique. Most of her social media posts are about her fitness, but she sometimes uploads random videos about her life in general.

She launched her YouTube channel in April 2021, and it currently has over 2.62 million subscribers. Her Instagram has garnered over 5.9 million followers, while her TikTok account has over 8.3 million followers. She also streams on Twitch, where she has over 132,000 followers.

Patricia's growing social media following has helped land a number of lucrative endorsement deals. According to her Instagram bio, she has paid brand partnerships with companies like Gorilla Mind Supplements, YoungLA clothing line, Raskol Apparel, and Helimix. She also sells branded merch.

Lean Beef Patty's net worth

Patricia is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1.5 million in 2024, according to Social Starage and WikiaBio. She owes her wealth to her expanding social media presence.

Patricia shows her upper body workout results. Photo: @leanbeefpatty (modified by author)

For someone of Lean Beef Patty's age, her rise to fame is nothing short of remarkable. It can be seen in interviews that despite her soaring reputation, she remains grounded and focused on her passion for workout routines.

