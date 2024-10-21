Emiru: Age, height, real name, ethnicity, boyfriend, and net worth

While some people perceive video games as hobbies, others have turned the gaming platforms into goldmines that earn them millions. Not many understand this better than Emiru, who has been smiling to the bank thanks to her activities on Twitch. But beyond the live streams, how much do you know about her journey in the male-dominated platform?

Emiru posing for the camera. Photo: @emiru.jpg (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Emiru, whose real name is Emily Schunk, is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and cosplayer. She is also a co-owner of and content creator for the gaming organisation One True King. How old is Emiru, and how much does she make? This article answers these and many other questions fans are eager to find out about the internet sensation.

Emiru’s profile summary

Full name Emily Schunk Famous as Emiru Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1998 Age 26 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Wichita, Kansas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 33-26-35 in (84-66-89 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings 1 Profession Internet personality, YouTuber, Twitch streamer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Who is Emiru?

Thanks to her charismatic personality and engaging content, Emiru continues to attract viewers from around the globe.

Her streams often showcase her gaming prowess, cosplay talents and vibrant fan interaction. With this popularity, it is only natural for her fans to be curious about her personal life details. These juicy facts about Emiru will leave even her loyal followers perplexed.

She is a Capricorn

The YouTube star (aged 26 as of 2024) was born on 3 January 1998 in Wichita, Kansas, USA. In 2024, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

It is my birthday.

Emiru’s ethnicity is mixed

Emily’s father is an entrepreneur, while her mother is a lawyer. He is German-American, and she is Chinese. The couple raised their daughter alongside her only brother, Nicolas.

The internet sensation in her cosplay attire. Photo: @emiru.jpg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Due to Emiru parent’s busy schedules, she found consolation in playing video games while still a young girl. She participated in a few co-curricular activities at school, including tennis and soccer.

She made her YouTube debut at 15

Although Emily launched her YouTube channel on 26 June 2013, she did not start posting content until 2017. Her content mainly highlights her day-to-day life and cosplay activities. As of 18 October 2024, she boasts 1.18 million subscribers with over 485 million views.

Emily started streaming on Twitch in 2015

While still in high school, Schunk started streaming her League of Legends gameplay on Twitch. This was due to a friend’s persuasion that the platform had the potential for massive donations.

Together with her cosplays, Emiru started gaining popularity. She boasts 1.6 million Twitch followers at the time of writing.

She is a former member of Cloud9

In August 2020, it was announced that Emily had joined the esports company as a content creator. However, the contract ended in 2022, and she joined One True King.

Her content began to switch from League of Legends to variety. In January, she was announced as a co-owner of the gaming organisation.

Emiru rocking a blonde look (L). The YouTuber showing off her talents as a cosplayer (R). Photo: @emiru.jpg (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Emiru is the recipient of several accolades

Represented by agency Ader Gaming, the YouTube star has bagged several award nominations for her live-streaming endeavours. They include:

Year Ceremony 2022 The Streamer Awards 12th Streamy Awards 2023 13th Streamy Awards 2024 The Streamer Awards

She is a podcast host

In January 2023, it was announced that One True King members Emiru, Tectone and Asmongold would be hosts of the weekly podcast Steak & Eggs Podcast. Currently, the podcast boasts 304k subscribers.

Emiru’s net worth is impressive

According to HotNewHipHop, Schunk is worth $1.5 million. In addition to YouTube and streaming, she has earned a substantial amount via sponsorship and endorsement deals. Exos Heroes and Shadowverse are some of the companies that have sponsored the cosplayer.

On 29 June 2016, American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Marcus Hill, better known as Dyrus, announced his relationship with Emily.

A mutual friend reportedly introduced the duo at a cosplay event, and they frequently collaborated on content. However, their romantic relationship ended in 2020.

After dating for slightly over four years, the pair officially parted ways in November 2020. Neither party has ever commented on the reason behind their uncoupling.

The Twitch streaming posing for a photo. Photo: @emiru.jpg (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Despite the prominence, Emiru keeps certain aspects of her life away from the limelight. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Emiru’s real name?

The Twitch streamer was born Emily Schunk. In a May 2024 YouTube short, she revealed that her nickname originated from a typo by a fan when she spelt the name Emily.

How many followers does Emiru have?

Emiru’s Instagram boasts 805k followers, while her X (Twitter) has 769.9k followers. The internet personality has the most followers (1.8 million) on TikTok.

What is Emiru’s height?

The YouTube star stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 33-26-35 inches (84-66-89 cm). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Who is Emiru dating?

Emily is presumably single. American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Mizkif has been rumoured to be Emiru’s boyfriend several times. However, it appears their relationship is platonic.

Emiru rocking a black hairdo. Photo: @emiru.jpg (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where does Emiru live now?

The social media personality relocated from Kansas to Austin, Texas, USA, in October 2021. Her desire to be closer to other content creators partly influenced the move.

Emiru’s journey from a hobbyist to a recognised figure in the cosplay and gaming world is nothing short of remarkable. As she continues to grow her fan base, many are eager to see what the future has in store for the dynamic streamer and cosplayer.

READ ALSO: Brooke Monk: Age, height, net worth, boyfriend, family, and more

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Brooke Monk. She is currently one of the most bankable content creators, with almost 4 billion likes and over 34 million TikTok followers.

Brooke has been making TikTok and YouTube videos since 2019. Check the article for more on her life behind the camera.

Source: Briefly News