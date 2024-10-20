GeorgeNotFound: Age, biography, career, and net worth

GeorgeNotFound is an English internet sensation, YouTuber and Twitch streamer best known for his Minecraft content. In 2020, YouTube listed him among their top breakout creators. George was listed among the ten most discussed gaming creators the following year on X. But how much do you know about him beyond the headphones and gaming pads?

GeorgeNotFound during TwitchCon 2022 (L). The internet personality showing off his YouTube diamond play button (R). Photo: Robin L. via Getty Images, @georgenotfound on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2020, he co-founded the Minecraft role-playing server Dream SMP alongside American content creator Dream. The following year, he received a Streamy Award nomination. With such popularity, it is only natural for his fans to be curious about his personal life. How old is GeorgeNotFound, and is he seeing someone? Discover it all here!

GeorgeNotFound’s profile summary

Full name George Davidson Famous as GeorgeNotFound Other names Gogy, GNF Gender Male Date of birth 1 November 1996 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace London, England Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Siblings 1 Profession YouTuber, Twitch streamer Net worth Between $2 million and $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Twitch YouTube

Who is GeorgeNotFound?

Interestingly, GeorgeNotFound has five YouTube channels, which have collectively amassed over 15 million subscribers and over 750 million views.

This mirrors his ability to carve out a niche in the competitive digital space. Uncover juicy details about him beyond his gaming and content creation journey.

GeorgeNotFound is a London boy

The YouTube personality (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 1 November 1996 in London, England. In 2021, he took to Instagram to celebrate his special day via a post that read:

It is my birthday. I made a cake.

Besides the fact that he has a sister, not much is known about GeorgeNotFound’s early life and family background.

The YouTuber having a good time in the kitchen. Photo: @georgenotfound on Instagram (modified by author)

He got his nickname from his online family

GeorgeNotFound’s real name is George Davidson. According to a report on Dream Team Wiki, the X (Twitter) community gave him his other nickname, Gogy. Fans and creators often refer to him this way.

GeorgeNotFound began his YouTube career in 2019

Davidson launched his YouTube channel in 2013 under the name GeorgeeeHDPlays. However, he did not consistently start uploading content until 2019, when he rebranded to GeorgeNotFound. As of 17 October 2024, George boasts 10 million followers on the platform.

His content primarily involves him playing the video game Minecraft. Dream and George Davidson’s Minecraft server features various storylines and character arcs that incorporate other online gamers.

He is the world’s 46th most followed Twitch streamer as of October 2024

George created his main Twitch account on 26 November 2019. Currently, he commands 4.9 million followers on the platform.

With 319,846 concurrent viewers, Davidson achieved a Guinness World Record for his Big Cooking Stream in 2021. He frequently collaborates with other gamers on the live-streaming platform.

GeorgeNotFound’s net worth is impressive

According to StreamScheme and The Sun, GeorgeNotFound is worth between $2 and $3 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 5-year social media career.

GeorgeNotFound during VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in 2023. Photo: Unique Nicole

Davidson allegedly bags over $70,000 monthly courtesy of his YouTube ads and views. In addition, he earns a decent amount from his online store, which mainly deals with clothes.

He suffers from protanopia

The London native has severe protanopia, which is red-green colour blindness. On 9 September 2020, George posted his most popular video, Minecraft, But I’m Not Colourblind Anymore.

In the video, he uses colour-correcting glasses for the first time. As of this writing, it has garnered 49 million views.

GeorgeNotFound currently resides in the US

On 19 September 2022, the Twitch streamer expressed his excitement after getting his American visa on Instagram. He captioned the post:

It took a while, but I finally got my visa.

The YouTube sensation lives with fellow creators Dream and Sapnap in Orlando, Florida. George’s move to the US was documented in his October 2022 video, I Met Dream In Real Life.

The Twitch streamer posing for the camera. Photo: @georgenotfound (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

GeorgeNotFound’s online popularity constantly attracts public scrutiny into his personal and professional life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

When is GeorgeNotFound’s birthday?

The social media personality annually celebrated his special day every first day of November. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What degree does GeorgeNotFound have?

Davidson is reportedly an alumnus of the University of Leeds, where he earned a degree in Computer Science.

What is GeorgeNotFound’s height?

GeorgeNotFound is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 57 kilograms (126 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Does GeorgeNotFound have a girlfriend?

The YouTube star is presumably single. He prefers to keep details about his romantic life under wraps and away from the internet’s prying eyes.

How did Dream and George meet?

George and his best friend and frequent collaborator, Dream, met in 2016 on BadBoyHalo’s Minecraft server, MunchyMC. They are both software developers.

GeorgeNotFound during a football match (L). The YouTuber with his friend Sapnap (L). Photo: @georgenotfound (modified by author)

Does George live with Dream now?

After Davidson got his visa, he relocated from England to Florida to live with his best friend and finally see his face for the first time. The duo share a close relationship.

GeorgeNotFound is a young creative who has created a name for himself in the internet scene due to his engaging content and fun personality. With a five-year career, he boasts 10 million followers on YouTube, 4.9 million on Twitch, 3.8 million on X, and 2.2 million on Instagram.

