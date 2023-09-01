Bobbi Althoff: age, family, parents, rise and fall, profiles, net worth

Bobbi Althoff is a TikTok star, social media personality, and podcaster from the United States of America. She first came into the spotlight for sharing comedy, fashion, and beauty-related content on TikTok. Her big break came when she landed an interview with Drake in July 2023 on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

Bobbi Althoff, an American TikToker turned podcaster, has gone from sharing comedic and sarcastic married life and parenting tips to interviewing celebrities. She is also known for her awkward and disarming interviewing style. She boasts a massive fan base across various social media platforms, where she shares short clips of her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

Bobbi Althoff’s profile and bio summary

Full name Bobbi Althoff Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Married Husband Cory Althoff Children 2 Profession TikTok Star, social media personality, podcaster Net worth $4 million Email bobbialthoffteam@wmeagency.com YouTube Twitter (X) TikTok Instagram

When was Bobbi Althoff born?

The TikTok star, Bobbi Althoff (age 26 years as of August 2023) was born on 31 July 1997 in California, United States of America, where she was raised. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She has a younger sister. The identities of Althoff's parents are unknown.

Career

Bobbi Althoff is a TikTok star and social media personality. She began her social media career in 2021 by sharing comedic and sarcastic married life and parenting tips, fashion videos, and beauty routines on TikTok.

Althoff gained public recognition when she began her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, where she mainly interviews celebrities in a quirky, off-kilter style. She has since interviewed celebrities such as Drake, Lil Yachty, Mark Cuban, Rick Glassman, and Funny Marco.

Bobbi Althoff has over 6.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 192 million likes as of 1 September 2023. She boasts more than 773 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts her podcast episodes. Her Instagram account has accumulated over 2.2 million followers.

What is Bobbi Althoff’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the internet sensation has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Her income is mainly attributed to her social media career and paid partnerships.

Who is Bobbi Althoff’s husband?

Bobbi has been married to Cory Althoff since 11 October 2019. The pair has two daughters, born in December 2019 and June 2022. The TikTok star often refers to her children as Richard and Concrete.

Bobbi Althoff’s husband is a programmer who works as a senior vice president at CompTIA. He has also published two books, The Self-Taught Programmer and The Self-Taught Computer Scientist, about self-teaching computer science and coding.

What happened with Bobbi Althoff and Drake?

Bobbi Althoff and Drake’s friendship reportedly came to an abrupt end when fans realized that the podcast episode had been deleted from Bobbi's The Really Good Podcast YouTube channel and other podcast sites. The two also had unfollowed each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

This happened after Bobbi Althoff’s interview with Drake and after Bobbi Althoff attended Drake's concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood on 12 August 2023.

What is Bobbi Althoff known for?

Bobbi first rose to fame for sharing humorous videos that included lip-syncs, fashion videos, maternity wear tips, and beauty tutorials on TikTok. She achieved more recognition after interviewing Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

Are Drake and Bobbi Althoff friends?

The Canadian rapper and the American podcaster are not friends anymore. Their friendship seems to have ended as quickly as it began since the two are in a rumoured feud.

Bobbi Althoff is an online content creator and podcaster from the United States. She gained popularity as a mom influencer before pivoting to celebrity interviews on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. She achieved much recognition after she interviewed Canadian rapper Drake in July 2023.

